The Future Awards Africa Unveils TFAAi, Taking Excellence Closer to Communities

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) has officially launched The Future Awards Africa Independent (TFAAi), a state-based initiative and an extension of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) designed to deepen our impact beyond the national stage. Through TFAAi, we intentionally engage grassroots communities across different states, identifying and amplifying individuals who are doing exceptional work in their fields but lack visibility or access to major platforms.

By taking The Future Awards Africa ethos closer to the people, TFAAi creates a structured pathway for local changemakers to gain recognition, capacity support, and access to a broader continental platform, ensuring that talent, innovation, and impact are celebrated regardless of geography.

The pilot phase will roll out in Kano, Abia (Aba), Rivers (Port Harcourt), and Oyo (Ibadan). TFAAi will focus on impact-driven programmes, partnerships, and community engagement in these states to recognise and support young leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, and changemakers. The initiative will include state-level awards, nominations, mentorship, networking, and engagement activities, all aimed at strengthening local communities and building a pipeline for emerging leaders.

Each state will serve as a key hub to unite and highlight the region’s strengths. Kano State will spotlight youth leadership, enterprise, and community-driven innovation in the North; Abia State will amplify entrepreneurship, technology, and emerging industries in the South-East; Rivers State will champion creativity, enterprise, and social innovation in the South-South; while Oyo will spotlight excellence across education, culture, enterprise, and youth leadership in the South-West.



Speaking on the launch, TFAA Project Lead, Ngozi Chijuka, said,

“The Future Awards Africa Initiative (TFAAI) represents the next chapter in our commitment to celebrating excellence across Nigeria and the continent. Through TFAAi we are deepening our local presence and creating a more inclusive platform that ensures individuals driving meaningful change in their communities are recognised and supported where it matters most — at home. This expansion empowers the next generation of changemakers to thrive.”

TFAAI will operate through structured state committees and partnerships with local institutions, private sector stakeholders, and community organisations to ensure credibility, transparency, and long-term sustainability.

The official rollout will begin with stakeholder engagement across the four states, followed by the announcement of nomination timelines, program initiatives, and state recognition events.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for TFAAi