Meet the 2025 Future Awards Africa Winners: Fola David, Taiwo Abisoye Joel, Azeezah Hashim & More

Over the weekend, Africa’s rising stars came together in Lagos for the 19th edition of The Future Awards Africa, celebrating young leaders making meaningful impact across the continent. The event held at the Landmark Event Centre and brought together talents driving change across different sectors.

This year’s ceremony, themed “Threads of Legacy,” opened with an elegant red carpet and continued with beautiful moments on stage. Nollywood actor Mike Afolarin and media personality Azeezah Hashim, the first East African to co-host the awards, led the show that kept the audience engaged throughout the night.

Reflecting on this year’s edition, Ayodeji Razaq, Executive Director of The Future Awards Africa, said, “We are proud to honour the exceptional young people adding the threads to our collective legacy. Tonight’s winners have proven with their powerful work and impact that legacy is not built in a single moment but through every decision we make.  After tonight, we will keep weaving our collective tapestry to bring Africa into the glorious future we all deserve.”

Below is the full list of winners:

Creativity and Innovation
Taiwo Abisoye Joel

Photography
Amazing Klef

Education
John Onuigbo

Journalism
Madina Dahiru Maishanu

Content Creation
Mariam Apaokagi

Health and Wellness
Funmilola Aderemi

Community Action
Hammed Kayode Alabi

Arts
Ayobola Kekere-Ekun

Literature
Adedayo Agarau

Activism and Advocacy
Solomon Ayodele (Boys Quarters Africa)

Fashion
Richmond Barnes (Will and Barnes Group)

Law
Ogenetega Adedipe

Film
Oluwadamilola Apampa

Professional Service
Bode Roberts

Entrepreneurship
Tomike Adeoye

Technology
Kelvin Umechukwu

Performing Arts
Big Bimi

Intrapreneurship
Solomon Ayodele

On-Air Personality
Azeezah Hashim (Kenya)

Agriculture
Adetiloye Aiyeola

Governance
Daniel Otabor

Music
Okeowo Oladotun Alani

Sports
Rasheedat Ajibade

Acting
Adebowale Adedayo

Service to Young People (Honorary)
Ali Baba

Young Person of the Year
Fola David

