Meet the 2025 Future Awards Africa Winners: Fola David, Taiwo Abisoye Joel, Azeezah Hashim & More

Over the weekend, Africa’s rising stars came together in Lagos for the 19th edition of The Future Awards Africa, celebrating young leaders making meaningful impact across the continent. The event held at the Landmark Event Centre and brought together talents driving change across different sectors.

This year’s ceremony, themed “Threads of Legacy,” opened with an elegant red carpet and continued with beautiful moments on stage. Nollywood actor Mike Afolarin and media personality Azeezah Hashim, the first East African to co-host the awards, led the show that kept the audience engaged throughout the night.

Reflecting on this year’s edition, Ayodeji Razaq, Executive Director of The Future Awards Africa, said, “We are proud to honour the exceptional young people adding the threads to our collective legacy. Tonight’s winners have proven with their powerful work and impact that legacy is not built in a single moment but through every decision we make. After tonight, we will keep weaving our collective tapestry to bring Africa into the glorious future we all deserve.”

Below is the full list of winners:

Creativity and Innovation

Taiwo Abisoye Joel

Photography

Amazing Klef

Education

John Onuigbo

Journalism

Madina Dahiru Maishanu

Content Creation

Mariam Apaokagi

Health and Wellness

Funmilola Aderemi

Community Action

Hammed Kayode Alabi

Arts

Ayobola Kekere-Ekun

Literature

Adedayo Agarau

Activism and Advocacy

Solomon Ayodele (Boys Quarters Africa)

Fashion

Richmond Barnes (Will and Barnes Group)

Law

Ogenetega Adedipe

Film

Oluwadamilola Apampa

Professional Service

Bode Roberts

Entrepreneurship

Tomike Adeoye

Technology

Kelvin Umechukwu

Performing Arts

Big Bimi

Intrapreneurship

Solomon Ayodele

On-Air Personality

Azeezah Hashim (Kenya)

Agriculture

Adetiloye Aiyeola

Governance

Daniel Otabor

Music

Okeowo Oladotun Alani

Sports

Rasheedat Ajibade

Acting

Adebowale Adedayo

Service to Young People (Honorary)

Ali Baba

Young Person of the Year

Fola David