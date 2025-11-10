Events
Meet the 2025 Future Awards Africa Winners: Fola David, Taiwo Abisoye Joel, Azeezah Hashim & More
Over the weekend, Africa’s rising stars came together in Lagos for the 19th edition of The Future Awards Africa, celebrating young leaders making meaningful impact across the continent. The event held at the Landmark Event Centre and brought together talents driving change across different sectors.
This year’s ceremony, themed “Threads of Legacy,” opened with an elegant red carpet and continued with beautiful moments on stage. Nollywood actor Mike Afolarin and media personality Azeezah Hashim, the first East African to co-host the awards, led the show that kept the audience engaged throughout the night.
Reflecting on this year’s edition, Ayodeji Razaq, Executive Director of The Future Awards Africa, said, “We are proud to honour the exceptional young people adding the threads to our collective legacy. Tonight’s winners have proven with their powerful work and impact that legacy is not built in a single moment but through every decision we make. After tonight, we will keep weaving our collective tapestry to bring Africa into the glorious future we all deserve.”
Below is the full list of winners:
Creativity and Innovation
Taiwo Abisoye Joel
Photography
Amazing Klef
Education
John Onuigbo
Journalism
Madina Dahiru Maishanu
Content Creation
Mariam Apaokagi
Health and Wellness
Funmilola Aderemi
Community Action
Hammed Kayode Alabi
Arts
Ayobola Kekere-Ekun
Literature
Adedayo Agarau
Activism and Advocacy
Solomon Ayodele (Boys Quarters Africa)
Fashion
Richmond Barnes (Will and Barnes Group)
Law
Ogenetega Adedipe
Film
Oluwadamilola Apampa
Professional Service
Bode Roberts
Entrepreneurship
Tomike Adeoye
Technology
Kelvin Umechukwu
Performing Arts
Big Bimi
Intrapreneurship
Solomon Ayodele
On-Air Personality
Azeezah Hashim (Kenya)
Agriculture
Adetiloye Aiyeola
Governance
Daniel Otabor
Music
Okeowo Oladotun Alani
Sports
Rasheedat Ajibade
Acting
Adebowale Adedayo
Service to Young People (Honorary)
Ali Baba
Young Person of the Year
Fola David