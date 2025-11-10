From Vibrant Lagos to Dreamy Barbados: BN’s Damilola Brings You the GUBA Awards 2025 Experience

Damilola here, and I’ve got exciting news!

Think turquoise waters, sun-kissed shores, and soft sands that awaken your inner child. That’s how I’ve always imagined Barbados, and I am so pumped to finally experience it for myself.

I’m heading to the dreamy island of Barbados, and I’m taking you all along for the ride.

And what’s even more exciting? I’ll be there for the GUBA Awards 2025!

Before the adventure begins, if you didn’t already know, the GUBA Awards celebrate Black Excellence across the world. GUBA stands for Grow, Unite, Build Africa, a vision that connects the African diaspora back to the continent.

This year’s edition is especially historic. We’ll be taking a chartered flight from Ghana to Barbados, marking 400 years since the British first arrived. Now, four centuries later, Africans will be journeying from Accra to Barbados, this time, in unity, pride, and purpose.

Over three unforgettable days, the celebration will feature discussions on trade and investment, tourism, a movie premiere, meet-and-greet sessions, and of course, the awards ceremony itself.

