Connect with us

Events Scoop TRAVEL

From Vibrant Lagos to Dreamy Barbados: BN’s Damilola Brings You the GUBA Awards 2025 Experience

Events News Promotions

BEYOND Fitness Africa Leads the Charge for Strength and Awareness at 2025 Pink Walk

Events News Promotions

When Fashion and Hair Speak the Same Language: L’Oréal Professionnel x Orange Culture at Lagos Fashion Week

Events

Meet the 2025 Future Awards Africa Winners: Fola David, Taiwo Abisoye Joel, Azeezah Hashim & More

Events News

Planting Seeds, Growing Futures: How Sunbeth is Empowering Farmers and Women Across Nigeria

Events TRAVEL

BN’s Omotunde’s 4-Day Experience in Cape Town for #AWIEF2025

Events News

Hangoutwithtee 8: Lagos Women’s Event is Back — and Free!

Events Style

AFRIFF 2025 Opening Night Was a Red Carpet to Remember | See Photos

Events News Promotions

Noella Foundation Inspires Career Readiness at Second Edition of the Life After School Summit 2025 in Lagos

Events News Promotions

The Model Citizen Premiere: The Untold Struggles of Nigerian Models

Events

From Vibrant Lagos to Dreamy Barbados: BN’s Damilola Brings You the GUBA Awards 2025 Experience

Dami is swapping city life for island skies! Follow her Barbados adventure at the 2025 GUBA Awards.

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Damilola here, and I’ve got exciting news!

Think turquoise waters, sun-kissed shores, and soft sands that awaken your inner child. That’s how I’ve always imagined Barbados, and I am so pumped to finally experience it for myself.

I’m heading to the dreamy island of Barbados, and I’m taking you all along for the ride.

And what’s even more exciting? I’ll be there for the GUBA Awards 2025!

Before the adventure begins, if you didn’t already know, the GUBA Awards celebrate Black Excellence across the world. GUBA stands for Grow, Unite, Build Africa, a vision that connects the African diaspora back to the continent.

This year’s edition is especially historic. We’ll be taking a chartered flight from Ghana to Barbados, marking 400 years since the British first arrived. Now, four centuries later, Africans will be journeying from Accra to Barbados, this time, in unity, pride, and purpose.

Over three unforgettable days, the celebration will feature discussions on trade and investment, tourism, a movie premiere, meet-and-greet sessions, and of course, the awards ceremony itself.

Follow the journey on @bellanaija using any of the hashtags below

#BNTravel #BNatGubaAwards #BNatBarbados

Speak to you, again from Barbados.

Related Topics:
css.php