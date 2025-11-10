When Fashion and Hair Speak the Same Language: L’Oréal Professionnel x Orange Culture at Lagos Fashion Week

At Lagos Fashion Week 2025, the runway wasn’t just about clothes; it was about texture, movement, and light. In a standout collaboration, L’Oréal Professionnel joined forces with Orange Culture to explore how fashion and hair can tell the same story.

The collection, A Letter to Her, was a deeply personal reflection by Orange Culture’s creative director, a tribute to womanhood, memory and strength. To mirror that emotion, L’Oréal Professionnel brought its mastery to the fore, treating and styling the models’ hair ahead of the fashion show with the Absolut Repair Molecular range and Absolut Repair 10-in-1 Oil. This multi-benefit leave-in treatment repairs hair, provides dazzling shine, and helps detangle, leaving hair soft, light, and easy to style. Its remarkable versatility makes it ideal for all textured hair and any type of hairstyle, from wigs to weaves to natural hair to braids.

The result? Hair that felt alive! Luminous, weightless, and quietly powerful. It became a natural extension of the clothes, moving with the models in rhythm with the collection’s message.

Beyond the runway, this collaboration underscored L’Oréal Professionnel’s growing recognition as a truly diverse brand that understands and celebrates the beauty of every hair texture. With tailored solutions that meet the needs of the Nigerian woman, the brand continues to prove that professional care is for everyone.

More than a product highlight, the collaboration also demonstrated how beauty innovation can translate storytelling into a visual language, one that celebrates craft, individuality, and the evolving narrative of African fashion.

And now, you can bring that runway magic home. This Black Friday, experience the same transformative care seen at Lagos Fashion Week. Shop all L’Oréal Professionnel products on Beauty Hut and enjoy 20% off everything, including the star product, the Absolut Repair 10-in-1 Oil.

