Gen Zs are Ditching Dating Apps, and Knorr Is Helping Them Find Love in the Kitchen

Forget perfect profiles and carefully filtered selfies. Gen Z is tired of swiping, and honestly, who can blame them? Dating apps promised endless options, but what they delivered was photo shopped pictures, awkward small talk, and vibes that rarely made it past the apps. So Gen Z are doing what they do best—switching things up. This time, moving love from the DMs into the kitchen.

Across social media, friends have become matchmakers, publicly nominating their single friends, challenging them to show off their cooking skills on video, and inviting others to express interest in the comments sections of the cooking videos. This viral social media phenomenon has been greatly hilarious, chaotic, heartfelt, and also highly effective in helping many singles find dates

At the centre of this cultural moment is Knorr, one Nigerian’s leading seasoning brand, stepping in as the ultimate kitchen wingman and reminding everyone that love, like good food, needs the right seasoning. With the #ServingSingleswithKnorr campaign, Knorr taps into the growing Gen Z truth that dating is moving away from apps and back toward community.

According to Census wide research, Gen Z is no longer satisfied with online dating and has not been for a while. Many swipe through dozens of profiles every week, yet barely make it to an actual date. And when they do? The relationships fizzle out fast, lasting an average of six months. Leaving their romantic connections to algorithms has left many young people disillusioned and craving something more authentic. This has led them to return to tradition, handing over the reins of their love lives to people who actually know them. They are now relying on friends who understand their green flags, their quirks, and, most importantly, how they show up in real life to help them find love. This is where Knorr and food come in.

Based on Census wide data, many young people see cooking as one of the clearest ways to express care and to show off their personality. Cooking, especially when it’s not overly polished, says a lot. A slightly burnt pot of stew or egusi soup with a twist? That’s human and attractive to Gen Z. Knorr leaned into this beautifully, turning the kitchen into the ideal date spot and once again cementing its status as a cultural connector and a reliable kitchen wingman.

Across Instagram, nominated singles accepted the challenge to show off their cooking skills. Their friends did the talking, the cooking did the convincing, and interested admirers flooded comment sections, competing for a chance at a Knorr-sponsored cooking date.

This all came to a head when these singles and their selected dates met for the first time for their cooking dates. From Big Brother Nigeria alum Kola Omotoso wowing his date with fried rice and lamb chops to event host Hawa Magaji impressing hers with a saucy stir-fry pasta, these dates were a feast of chemistry and great food, courtesy of Knorr. Each participant showed that romance hits different when it is endorsed by friends and driven by flavour.

By blending friendship, food, and modern romance, Knorr is facilitating genuine connections for a generation desperately seeking them. The brand shows up as the wingman in the kitchen and a trusted friend who understands that, regardless of generation, the fastest way to a heart is often through well-seasoned meals.

As Gen Z continues to redefine romance, love is moving away from swipes and into spaces where authenticity and shared experiences matter. Knorr stands at the centre of that shift, turning everyday meals into moments of real connection, and shaping the future of dating, one delicious dish at a time.

