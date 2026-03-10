MISKAY x Hilda Baci: The Signature Collection Launches March 14, 2026 In Lagos, Nigeria

After a year in development, Nigerian fashion retailer MISKAY will unveil its collaboration with chef, restaurateur and cultural tastemaker Hilda Baci. MISKAY x Hilda Baci: The Signature Collection launches on Saturday, 14 March 2026 at the MISKAY flagship store in Lekki, at 13 Emma Abimbola Cole Street, Fola Osibo Road, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

Hilda Baci became a household name following her record-breaking cooking marathon that captured the attention of millions around the world and earned her her first Guinness World Record. Beyond the kitchen, her confident and expressive approach to fashion has positioned her as a trendsetter among a generation of young Nigerian women.

That spirit informs the collaboration – The MISKAY x Hilda Baci Signature Collection reflects Hilda’s personal approach to style, one rooted in simplicity, ease and beauty. According to her, the pieces mirror the way she dresses and expresses herself daily. She explains that when people see the collection, they will recognise elements of her personal style throughout the designs, describing the project as a natural extension of who she is. While the Signature Collection captures a significant part of her style identity, she sees it as only the beginning, hinting at the possibility of more fashion projects in the future.

MISKAY, co-founded by Oluwaseun Akerele (Sean Ashley), CEO, and Kofoworola Ahmed, COO and Creative Director, has grown into one of Nigeria’s most recognisable high-street fashion retailers since its establishment in 2012. The brand operates stores across several Nigerian states, including Lagos, Abuja, Oyo, Rivers and Edo, and has a growing digital platform that allows customers to shop via its website and mobile app.

The MISKAY x Hilda Baci Signature Collection features 15 styles, designed to transition easily between daytime and evening occasions while reflecting the rhythm and energy of Lagos style. The pieces balance polish with comfort while reflecting the confidence of women who use fashion as an extension of personality.



Oluwaseun Akerele, Co-Founder and CEO of MISKAY, says,

“From the beginning, this collaboration was about celebrating confidence and individuality. Hilda represents a generation of Nigerian women who are expressive, ambitious and unapologetically themselves. This collection translates that energy into pieces that feel effortless but still make a statement.”

Kofoworola Ahmed, Co-Founder and Creative Director of MISKAY, adds,

“The intention behind the collection was to create looks that feel natural to Hilda’s personal style while still staying true to the MISKAY aesthetic. Each piece balances simplicity with confidence, allowing women to move easily between day and evening while feeling stylish and comfortable.”

Shoppers are invited to visit the store on launch day for the opportunity to experience the collection in person alongside Hilda herself. The launch event begins at 12pm with a black carpet. The collection will also be available the same day on the MISKAY website and mobile app.

The MISKAY x Hilda Baci Signature Collection will be available across all MISKAY stores beginning Monday, 16 March 2026.

About MISKAY

MISKAY is a Nigerian fashion and lifestyle retailer established in 2012. The brand operates multiple retail locations across Nigeria including Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Port Harcourt and most recently Benin City, which opened last month following growing demand from customers in that region. Alongside its physical retail presence, MISKAY continues to expand its digital reach through its website and mobile app, allowing customers across the country to access the brand online. As part of its ongoing growth strategy, MISKAY plans to expand into additional strategic locations across Nigeria in the coming months while continuing to strengthen its omnichannel presence.



For media enquiries please contact [email protected].

