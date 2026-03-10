Connect with us

Events Promotions

Stanford Seed Network Nigeria's IWD Webinar to discuss Structured Execution in Building a Real Business | March 10th

Events

IWD HerStage 2026: BellaNaija Partners With Under 40 CEOs For Women Business Leaders Event

Events Promotions

Leadership, Action & Purpose: Mfon Ekpo Speaks at International Women’s Day Celebration in Uyo

Events Promotions

Inside TeKnowledge’s Executive Leadership Brunch Celebrating Women Powering Africa’s Digital Future

Events Promotions

Women Are Driving Africa’s Creator Economy Nightangle Agency Highlights Power Of Giving In New IWD Campaign

Events

NaijAid UK Founder Celebrates Mum’s 75th Birthday in Grand Lagos Celebration

Events News Promotions

Lafarge Africa Celebrates Trade Partners at the 2025 Customer and Transporter Awards

Events Promotions

Stanford Seed Network Nigeria launches IWD Webinar Series to empower Women Entrepreneurs

Events Health News Promotions

emPLE Partners Lagos State and Bastion Health for International Women’s Day “emPOWERHer” Health Drive

Events

GAIA AFRICA Announces New Members’ Pinning Ceremony and Award Night in Celebration of International Women’s Day

Events

Stanford Seed Network Nigeria’s IWD Webinar to discuss Structured Execution in Building a Real Business | March 10th

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

As part of its 2026 International Women’s Day event series, Stanford Seed Network Nigeria continues its commitment to equipping women entrepreneurs with the practical tools needed to build sustainable businesses.

Following the first webinar focused on operational execution, the second session in the series shifts attention to another critical pillar of entrepreneurial success : discipline.

Titled “Discipline is Feminine: Structured Execution in Building a Real Business,” this session will be led by Taibat Dayo-Amzat, Founder and CEO of Zenfix Limited.

In the world of entrepreneurship, success is often attributed to creativity, vision, and innovation. Yet behind every thriving company lies a less glamorous but equally powerful force; structured discipline.

During this session, Taibat Dayo-Amzat will share practical insights drawn from her entrepreneurial journey, highlighting how consistency, systems, and strategic focus play a vital role in building a real and resilient business.

Participants will gain valuable perspectives on how to develop operational discipline, create systems that support sustainable growth, and maintain focus while navigating the demands of entrepreneurship.

The webinar is designed for women founders, professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs who want to strengthen the internal structures that support long-term business growth.

The series will continue with additional webinars covering structured business discipline and collaborative business models, before culminating in a live pitch event where selected women entrepreneurs will compete for ₦1,000,000 in funding to support their businesses.

Women interested in participating can register here.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Stanford Seed Network Nigeria

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php