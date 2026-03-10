Stanford Seed Network Nigeria’s IWD Webinar to discuss Structured Execution in Building a Real Business | March 10th

As part of its 2026 International Women’s Day event series, Stanford Seed Network Nigeria continues its commitment to equipping women entrepreneurs with the practical tools needed to build sustainable businesses.

Following the first webinar focused on operational execution, the second session in the series shifts attention to another critical pillar of entrepreneurial success : discipline.

Titled “Discipline is Feminine: Structured Execution in Building a Real Business,” this session will be led by Taibat Dayo-Amzat, Founder and CEO of Zenfix Limited.

In the world of entrepreneurship, success is often attributed to creativity, vision, and innovation. Yet behind every thriving company lies a less glamorous but equally powerful force; structured discipline.

During this session, Taibat Dayo-Amzat will share practical insights drawn from her entrepreneurial journey, highlighting how consistency, systems, and strategic focus play a vital role in building a real and resilient business.

Participants will gain valuable perspectives on how to develop operational discipline, create systems that support sustainable growth, and maintain focus while navigating the demands of entrepreneurship.

The webinar is designed for women founders, professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs who want to strengthen the internal structures that support long-term business growth.

The series will continue with additional webinars covering structured business discipline and collaborative business models, before culminating in a live pitch event where selected women entrepreneurs will compete for ₦1,000,000 in funding to support their businesses.



