Stanford Seed Network Nigeria launches IWD Webinar Series to empower Women Entrepreneurs

In celebration of International Women’s Day, the Stanford Seed Network Nigeria is once again creating meaningful opportunities for women entrepreneurs to learn, connect, and grow.

Following the success of its International Women’s Day initiative last year, the Network is returning in 2026 with an expanded series of learning experiences designed to equip women with the practical tools required to build sustainable businesses.

The initiative features a curated lineup of free expert-led webinars that will address one of the most critical gaps many entrepreneurs face; Execution.

While many founders have strong ideas and ambitious visions, translating those plans into structured action often proves to be the real challenge. Through this series, the Stanford Seed Network Nigeria aims to bridge that gap by connecting women entrepreneurs with experienced business leaders who have successfully built and scaled companies.

The first session in the series, “Operations & Execution: Turning Your Business Plan into Action,” will be led by Seyi Abolaji, Founder and CEO of Wilson’s Juice Company and Moderated by Roseline Ilori, CEO of Bridge57 Solutions Limited.

As an entrepreneur who has successfully built a thriving consumer brand, Seyi Abolaji brings practical experience in transforming business ideas into operational systems that drive real results. During the session, she will share insights on how entrepreneurs can move beyond strategy documents and begin implementing clear operational structures that enable growth.

Participants will explore topics such as building systems that support daily operations, maintaining consistency in execution, and developing the discipline required to turn long-term business plans into measurable outcomes.

The webinar is designed for women entrepreneurs, founders, and professionals who are looking to strengthen the operational foundations of their businesses and move from planning to performance.

This session is the first in a series of empowering conversations organized by the Stanford Seed Network Nigeria as part of its broader commitment to strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem and supporting women-led ventures.



The series will continue with additional webinars covering structured business discipline and collaborative business models, before culminating in a live pitch event where selected women entrepreneurs will compete for ₦1,000,000 in funding to support their businesses. Joining all webinars is a prerequisite for participating in the pitch event.

Women entrepreneurs, aspiring founders, and business professionals who would like to participate in the session can register below.



BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Stanford Seed Network Nigeria