ABCD Africa 100 Most Impactful Voices List (4th Edition) Released to Mark 2026 International Women’s Day

ABCD Africa is proud to announce the release of the 4th edition of the 100 Most Impactful Voices List, released to mark 2026 International Women’s Day. This list recognises female changemakers, leaders, and community builders of African descent who leverage their voices and digital content as tools for impact.



We release this edition at a significant moment. The conversations shaping our world, around equality, technology, governance, and the future of the African continent, are being had right now, and the women on this list are at the centre of them. Africa is home to bold, visionary women who are not only shaping narratives but building the platforms, policies, and technologies that will define what comes next.



In this year’s edition, we celebrate 100 extraordinary women of African descent who use their influence to educate, advocate and inspire. Through their work across digital platforms, and through leadership, governance, policy, and published works, they are breaking barriers, amplifying marginalised voices, and leading movements that redefine the future.

“It is an honour to unveil the 4th edition of the ABCD Africa 100 Most Impactful Voices List and amplify the contribution of these remarkable women. In a world where the spaces for women’s voices are being contested, this list is a reminder of what is possible when African women are given their flowers. We hope it inspires more women to use their voices, create impactful content, and shape conversations that contribute to a more equitable and inclusive society,”

says Joke Pearl Oyebamiji, Founder of ABCD Africa.

The selection process was rigorous and thorough, with nominations received from digital experts and the general public. Finalists were evaluated based on their creativity, impact, authenticity and engagement.



To explore the full list, visit here.



BellaNaija is a Media Partner for ABCD Africa