Stanford Seed Network Nigeria’s IWD Webinar discusses Collaborative Business Models for Women Entrepreneurs | March 11th

As the 2026 International Women’s Day webinar series continues, Stanford Seed Network Nigeria turns the spotlight toward one of the most powerful but often overlooked tools in entrepreneurship, which is collaboration.

The third session in the series, titled “Give to Gain: Collaborative Business Models for Women Entrepreneurs” will be led by Funto Boroffice, Founder and CEO of Chanja Datti.



In many entrepreneurial spaces, the focus is often placed on competition. However, some of the most impactful businesses are built through strategic collaboration, shared resources, and mutually beneficial partnerships.

Drawing from her experience building a purpose-driven enterprise, Funto Boroffice will explore how women entrepreneurs can unlock growth opportunities by embracing collaborative business models.

Participants will learn how to identify meaningful partnerships, build trust-driven collaborations, and leverage collective strengths to scale their businesses.

The session is designed to help women entrepreneurs rethink traditional approaches to business growth and explore how collaboration can create stronger and more resilient enterprises.

This webinar is the third in the Stanford Seed Network Nigeria International Women’s Day series, which is focused on providing actionable insights that empower women to build, scale, and sustain their ventures.

The series will conclude with a live pitch event where selected women entrepreneurs will compete for ₦1,000,000 in funding to support their businesses.



Women entrepreneurs and aspiring founders who would like to attend can register here.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Stanford Seed Network Nigeria