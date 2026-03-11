Connect with us

Events Promotions

Stanford Seed Network Nigeria's IWD Webinar discusses Collaborative Business Models for Women Entrepreneurs | March 11th

Events

Empowering The Next Generation Of Women In Tech: Highlights From The PalmPay Purple Woman 3.0 Masterclass

Events

IWD HerStage 2026: BellaNaija Partners With Under 40 CEOs For Women Business Leaders Event

Events Promotions

Stanford Seed Network Nigeria's IWD Webinar to discuss Structured Execution in Building a Real Business | March 10th

Events Promotions

Leadership, Action & Purpose: Mfon Ekpo Speaks at International Women’s Day Celebration in Uyo

Events Promotions

Inside TeKnowledge’s Executive Leadership Brunch Celebrating Women Powering Africa’s Digital Future

Events Promotions

Women Are Driving Africa’s Creator Economy Nightangle Agency Highlights Power Of Giving In New IWD Campaign

Events

NaijAid UK Founder Celebrates Mum’s 75th Birthday in Grand Lagos Celebration

Events News Promotions

Lafarge Africa Celebrates Trade Partners at the 2025 Customer and Transporter Awards

Events Promotions

Stanford Seed Network Nigeria launches IWD Webinar Series to empower Women Entrepreneurs

Events

Stanford Seed Network Nigeria’s IWD Webinar discusses Collaborative Business Models for Women Entrepreneurs | March 11th

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

As the 2026 International Women’s Day webinar series continues, Stanford Seed Network Nigeria turns the spotlight toward one of the most powerful but often overlooked tools in entrepreneurship, which is collaboration.

The third session in the series, titled “Give to Gain: Collaborative Business Models for Women Entrepreneurs” will be led by Funto Boroffice, Founder and CEO of Chanja Datti.

In many entrepreneurial spaces, the focus is often placed on competition. However, some of the most impactful businesses are built through strategic collaboration, shared resources, and mutually beneficial partnerships.

Drawing from her experience building a purpose-driven enterprise, Funto Boroffice will explore how women entrepreneurs can unlock growth opportunities by embracing collaborative business models.

Participants will learn how to identify meaningful partnerships, build trust-driven collaborations, and leverage collective strengths to scale their businesses.

The session is designed to help women entrepreneurs rethink traditional approaches to business growth and explore how collaboration can create stronger and more resilient enterprises.

This webinar is the third in the Stanford Seed Network Nigeria International Women’s Day series, which is focused on providing actionable insights that empower women to build, scale, and sustain their ventures.

The series will conclude with a live pitch event where selected women entrepreneurs will compete for ₦1,000,000 in funding to support their businesses.

Women entrepreneurs and aspiring founders who would like to attend can register here.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Stanford Seed Network Nigeria 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php