Women Entrepreneurs to pitch Business for ₦1,000,000 Grant at Stanford Seed Nigeria’s IWD Grand Finale | March 28th

As the world celebrates International Women’s month, the Stanford Seed Network Nigeria is bringing its 2026 event series to a powerful close with a live pitch event designed to spotlight and support women entrepreneurs.

After weeks of intentional learning through expert-led webinars focused on execution, discipline, and collaboration, the journey now leads to its most defining moment; the Grand Finale Pitch Event!

Taking place on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Greenpeg Engineering, Opebi, Lagos, the event will feature selected finalists presenting their businesses live for a chance to win ₦1,000,000 in funding.

Where Preparation Meets Opportunity

This finale goes beyond a pitch competition. It brings together weeks of learning, growth, and preparation designed to support women building sustainable businesses.

Over the course of the series, participants have engaged in sessions led by experienced entrepreneurs, gaining practical insights into how to move from ideas to execution, build disciplined systems, and explore collaborative growth strategies.

Now, the finalists will step forward to present businesses shaped by these lessons, demonstrating not just ideas, but clarity, structure, and readiness for growth.

A Celebration of Women Building Real Businesses

The event will also feature a special appearance by Uche Pedro, Founder of BellaNaija, whose presence highlights the importance of storytelling, visibility, and building impactful platforms in today’s business landscape.

Beyond the competition, the Grand Finale is a gathering of founders, business leaders, and ecosystem players, all coming together to celebrate women who are building, innovating, and creating value across industries.

Winners will be announced and awarded on the spot, marking a significant milestone not just for the finalists, but for the broader community supporting women-led enterprises.

Powered by a Community of Support

This event is made possible through the support of partners and sponsors committed to advancing entrepreneurship and empowering women in business, including:

Greenpeg Engineering, Vanguard Pharmacy, Signal Alliance Technology Holdings (SATH), Princess Snacks, Rapid Vigil Security, Wasche Point, Bukka Hut, Chanja Datti, Zenfix Limited, Wilson’s Juice Company, Bridge57, Solutions, Exemplar, Oxfordblue and NHC Pharmaceuticals.

Their support reflects a shared commitment to building a thriving ecosystem where women entrepreneurs can access the resources, visibility, and funding they need to grow.

Be Part of the Experience

The Stanford Seed Network Nigeria invites founders, professionals, and supporters of women-led businesses to be part of this experience.

From powerful pitches to meaningful connections, the event promises to be a celebration of resilience, innovation, and bold leadership.

Interested attendees can register here.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Stanford Seed Network Nigeria