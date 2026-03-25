33 Export Lager Is Back: The Taste That Unites Returns With A Refreshed Look And The 33 Connect Party In Uyo

On Friday, March 27, 2026, at Tropicana Mall, Uyo, 33 Export Lager Beer will host the 33 Connect Party, a vibrant celebration of friendship, music, and shared moments designed to bring people together in the spirit of connection that has always defined the brand.



The event marks the relaunch of one of Nigeria’s most iconic lagers, now arriving in a boldly refreshed new bottle. More than a party, the 33 Connect Party transforms Tropicana Mall into a lively gathering spot where friends can reconnect, unwind, and celebrate the simple joy of spending time together.



Guests can look forward to a day that promises to be unforgettable. Nigerian music star Iyanya will take the stage, performing a selection of his biggest hits to keep the energy high all evening. Guests can also look forward to interactive games, great food, and a curated experience that runs from afternoon into the night.



At the heart of the celebration is the 33 Connect Friendship Table — a symbolic moment where guests gather around a specially curated communal table and raise their bottles together in a shared toast to friendship and connection. The evening will also feature the dramatic reveal of a life-size 33 Export bottle, bringing the campaign theme “Taste That Unites” to life in the most memorable way possible.



Commenting on the event, Senior Brand Manager, 33 Export Lager Beer, Abayomi Abidakun, said,

“33 Export Lager has always stood for the bonds that bring people together. The 33 Connect Party is our way of creating an experience where friends can gather, share laughter, enjoy great music, and celebrate the connections that make life more meaningful. As we reintroduce 33 Export to Nigeria we are excited to bring the Taste that Unites to life, starting right here in Uyo.”

Over the years, 33 Export has remained synonymous with genuine friendship and shared experiences. The 33 Connect Party continues that tradition, inviting residents of Uyo to step out with their friends, raise a bottle of 33 Export, and enjoy an experience where great company, good music, and memorable moments take centre stage.



For more information and updates, follow @33exportnigeria on Instagram. Enjoy 33 Export Responsibly. 18+.

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