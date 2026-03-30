Inside the 33 Connect Party: 33 Export Lager Beer Relaunches in Uyo with Iyanya

The city of Uyo was abuzz on Friday, March 27, 2026, as 33 Export Lager Beer made its return with the 33 Connect Party, a vibrant celebration of friendship, music, and shared moments held at Tropicana Mall. The event marked the official relaunch of one of Nigeria’s most iconic lager brands, now arriving in a boldly refreshed new bottle.

From the moment guests arrived, the atmosphere set the tone for the night. Laughter, music, and genuine camaraderie filled the venue as friends reunited, strangers connected, and the spirit of the brand, “Taste That Unites”, came to life in the most authentic and unscripted way possible.

Guests were treated to a lineup of lively games and fun activities that kept the energy high and the interactions flowing throughout the evening. But the night’s most talked-about moment came in the form of the 33 Connect Friendship Table, a giant communal table shaped in the form of “33”, purpose-built for the occasion. Guests gathered around it for the 33 Connect Table Toast, raising the newly unveiled 33 Export bottle together in a collective celebration of friendship and connection. It was a powerful, visual embodiment of everything the campaign stands for.

The friendship table added an unforgettable moment to the night, turning the campaign theme “Taste That Unites” from a tagline into a tangible, shared experience. And as if the atmosphere needed any more fuel, Nigerian music star Iyanya took to the stage, delivering a high-energy performance of his biggest hits that had the crowd on their feet from start to finish.

Speaking at the event, Abayomi Abidakun, Portfolio Manager, Nigerian Breweries, stated:

“The 33 Export Beer brand has always been about authentic connections, friendships and bringing people together, and this event was inspired by that spirit. ‘Taste That Unites’ is an expression that resonates with the Nigerian spirit of unity, and the choice of Uyo as the location to kickstart this relaunch underscores the brand’s commitment to connecting with consumers nationwide.”

The 33 Connect Party in Uyo is the first in a series of experiences rolling out across the country. The celebration moves next to Benin City, Edo State, where 33 Export will bring the same energy, the same spirit of connection, and the same great taste to a new city.

33 Export’s return is more than a relaunch — it is a reaffirmation of a brand that has always known what matters most: the people you share it with.

Visit @33ExportNigeria on Instagram and join the conversation using #TasteThatUnites #33ConnectParty.

Enjoy 33. Export Responsibly. 18+

Sponsored Content