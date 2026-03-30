Be Your Best: Amstel Malta Champions Everyday Greatness in New TVC Featuring Asisat Oshoala

Amstel Malta has unveiled a striking new television commercial (TVC) as part of its ongoing “Be Your Best” campaign, featuring Nigerian football icon Asisat Oshoala. The film offers a compelling interpretation of the premium malt drink’s guiding philosophy of persistence, discipline, and the everyday decision to keep showing up.

At the centre of the TVC is a simple but compelling narrative. It contrasts the ordinary setting of a street-side pitch against the extraordinary ability of a world-class athlete. Set on a neighbourhood football pitch, the film opens with a casual five-a-side game interrupted by a quiet, hooded figure—Oshoala in disguise. What begins as a playful challenge thrown by one of the players to the hooded figure quickly unfolds into a display of masterful skill, as Oshoala reveals herself through her effortless ball control, confidence, and precision. With a can of Amstel Malta in hand, she deftly dribbles past the players, scoring a smooth goal as they cheer. Against this backdrop, the campaign’s message rings loudly — being one’s best is not reserved for grand stages alone, and excellence is built by showing up fully in everyday moments, wherever you find yourself.

The TVC draws directly from Oshoala’s journey which is marked by resilience. It acknowledges that even champions face doubt, but are distinguished by their persistence and consistency. Her story, as portrayed in the TVC, reflects a mindset that prioritises growth, discipline, and a commitment to continuous improvement.

Speaking on the campaign, Elohor Olumide-Awe, Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic Drinks, Nigerian Breweries Plc, noted that the alignment with Oshoala was both intentional and organic.

“Asisat reflects what Amstel Malta stands for, discipline, resilience, and a commitment to excellence. ‘Be Your Best’ is not about perfection; it is about showing up every day and pushing yourself further. This TVC brings that idea to life in a way that feels real and relatable.”

Beyond the TVC, the campaign extends into more personal, consumer-led experiences. During a recent #AskAsisat Instagram Live session, fans engaged directly with Oshoala, gaining insight into her journey, motivations, and the mindset that continues to drive her forward. The initiative created a more intimate layer to the campaign, shifting from performance to conversation, and reinforcing the brand’s focus on connection.

For Oshoala, the message remains deeply personal.

“Success, for me, is living my dream. I genuinely love what I do. Football isn’t just my job; it is a part of who I am. Every day I wake up knowing there is still so much I want to achieve, and that drive keeps me going.”

With this latest TVC, Amstel Malta continues to build on a campaign that has become central to its identity. The brand is encouraging individuals to define success on their own terms and pursue it with intention, resilience, and consistency. Click here to watch the TVC.

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