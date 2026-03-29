Women At The Forefront Of West Africa’s Digital Payments Growth

On most days, their work happens quietly. In strategy meetings, partnership discussions, product development sessions and conversations with banks, fintech founders and merchants. Yet behind the scenes, these women are helping shape how millions of people across West Africa send, receive and manage money.

Across the region, the shift from cash-heavy systems to digital payments is transforming the way businesses operate and how individuals participate in the economy. From neighbourhood markets in Lagos to fast-growing online businesses across West Africa, digital transactions are becoming an essential part of everyday life.

Within Visa’s West Africa operations, women are playing an increasingly important role in driving this transformation. Working across partnerships, product development, strategy, marketing and ecosystem development, they are helping expand access to secure digital payments while supporting the growth of businesses and entrepreneurs across the region.

Their work aligns closely with the spirit of this year’s International Women’s Day. The United Nations theme, “Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls,” calls for meaningful steps toward gender equality, while the global campaign theme “Give to Gain” highlights the value of creating opportunities that empower others to succeed.

In many ways, the women working behind the scenes in the payments industry are already living out these ideas.

For many of them, the mission goes beyond technology. At its core, the growth of digital payments is about access. When individuals and businesses can send, receive and manage money easily, it creates new pathways for participation in the economy.

This is particularly significant in Nigeria, where small and medium-sized enterprises form the backbone of economic activity. Across the country, thousands of entrepreneurs are adopting digital payment solutions to reach customers more efficiently and run their businesses more smoothly. Many of these businesses are led by women who understand first-hand how reliable payment systems can support growth and stability.

Within the wider fintech ecosystem, women are also helping to shape the conversations around innovation and inclusion. Through partnerships with financial institutions, fintech startups and merchants, Visa continues to support solutions that make digital commerce more accessible across Africa.

Initiatives such as the Visa Africa Fintech Accelerator reflect this broader commitment. By supporting emerging fintech startups with mentorship, training and access to global networks, the program helps strengthen the region’s innovation ecosystem and expand financial inclusion.

Alongside these initiatives, Visa’s broader efforts across Africa also focus on supporting entrepreneurs and promoting financial literacy. For many businesses transitioning into digital payments for the first time, this kind of support can make the difference between simply adopting technology and truly unlocking its potential.

For the women working within the organisation, contributing to these efforts often carries a deeper meaning. Beyond their day-to-day roles, many are passionate about mentoring younger professionals and encouraging more women to explore careers in fintech, technology and financial services.

This reflects the idea behind “Give to Gain.” When women share knowledge, open doors and support the next generation, the benefits ripple far beyond individual careers. Industries become stronger, innovation becomes more inclusive and opportunities expand for more people.

As Nigeria and the wider West African region continue to embrace digital transformation, the role of women within the payment’s ecosystem will only grow more significant. Their leadership, insight and commitment to inclusion are helping ensure that the future of finance in the region is not only innovative, but accessible to more people.

International Women’s Day and month, offers an opportunity to recognise these contributions, but the impact of their work continues far beyond a single day. Across West Africa, women are helping power one of the most important economic shifts of our time, building systems that support businesses, strengthen communities and move economies forward.

And as the region’s payments landscape continues to evolve, their leadership, insight and commitment to inclusion will remain central to building a financial system that works for more people.

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