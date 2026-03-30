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Your Complete Guide to the 12th AMVCAs: Nominees, Key Changes & How to Vote

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Your Complete Guide to the 12th AMVCAs: Nominees, Key Changes & How to Vote

Have you spotted your faves on the 12th AMVCA nominations list yet? From The Herd leading with a record 9 nominations to Lateef Adedimeji’s historic triple nod, this guide covers every major detail and the official voting process for the May 2026 ceremony in Lagos.
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Veteran actress Joke Silva as Head Judge for the 12th AMVCA nominations representing excellence and depth of craft in Nollywood.

Veteran actress Joke Silva as Head Judge for the 12th AMVCA nominations representing excellence and depth of craft in Nollywood. Photo Credit: Joke Silva/Instagram

Have you seen the list yet, and more importantly, did your faves make the cut?

With the legendary Joke Silva at the helm of this year’s jury, the 12th AMVCA nominations have landed — and they carry the full weight of a ceremony that has spent over a decade becoming African cinema’s most anticipated night. This edition, however, feels different. From Lagos to Addis Ababa, from Nairobi to the untapped creative territories of North and Central Africa, the names on this list tell a story that goes beyond geography, it is a portrait of a continent whose storytellers are no longer waiting to be discovered. They are arriving, fully formed, on their own terms.

The jury has spoken, the nominees have been revealed, and somewhere between the familiar faces and the ones you are about to fall in love with, African cinema’s biggest battle is just getting started. From the leadership of a Nollywood icon to the history-making expansion into North and Central Africa, here is the comprehensive breakdown of AMVCA 12.

The Leadership: Who is the Head Judge?

In a move that signals a focus on craftsmanship and storytelling excellence, veteran actress Joke Silva has been appointed as the Head Judge for the 12th AMVCA. Succeeding Femi Odugbemi, Silva brings decades of industry experience to the jury. Her appointment underscores the awards’ commitment to rewarding authentic African narratives that resonate globally.

Veteran actress Joke Silva as Head Judge for the 12th AMVCA nominations representing excellence and depth of craft in Nollywood.

Veteran actress Joke Silva as Head Judge for the 12th AMVCA nominations representing excellence and depth of craft in Nollywood. Photo Credit: Joke Silva/Instagram

The Numbers Game: Dominant Films and Record-Breaking Stars

Beyond the glitz of the red carpet, the AMVCA 12 nominations reveal a clear shift toward high-concept projects and versatile performers. Here is a breakdown of the films and talents currently leading the pack:

Film with the Most Nominations: “The Herd” directed by Daniel Etim Effiong leads the 12th edition with 9 nominations. The project has secured nods in nearly every major category, including:

  • Best Supporting Actress: Linda Ejiofor and Amal Umar
  • Best Lead Actress: Genoveva Umeh
  • Best Director: Daniel Etim Effiong
  • Technical Categories: Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Sound/Sound Design, Best Writing (Movie), and Best Movie.
Daniel Etim Effiong on the set of The Herd which leads the 12th AMVCA nominations with 9 nods including Best Director.

Daniel Etim Effiong on the set of The Herd which leads the 12th AMVCA nominations with 9 nods including Best Director.

Runners-up:

  • My Father’s Shadow: 8 nominations
  • Gingerrr: 7 nominations

Actor/Actress with the Most Nominations: Lateef Adedimeji is the most-nominated individual of the year, earning 3 nominations that highlight his range across different genres:

  • Best Supporting Actor: Gingerrr
  • Best Supporting Actor: Red Circle
  • Best Lead Actor: Lisabi 2

Joint Runners-up (Two Nominations Each): Several stars and technicians have landed multiple nods, proving their dominance in their respective fields:

  • Linda Ejiofor: Best Lead Actress and Best Supporting Actress.
  • Sola Sobowale: Best Lead Actress and Best Supporting Actress.
  • Uzor Arukwe: Best Supporting Actor and Best Lead Actor.
  • Femi Branch: Best Supporting Actor and Best Lead Actor.
  • Adeola Bamgboye: 3 nominations in the Best Makeup category for Lisabi: A Legend Is Born, Abanisete, and Labake Olododo.
  • Tolu Obanro: Multiple nominations across Sound and Score.
  • Emmanuel Igbekele: 3 nominations for Cinematography
What’s New? Changes and New Categories

The AMVCA continues to evolve to reflect the true diversity of the continent. The 12th edition features 32 award categories in total—18 decided by a jury and 11 open to public voting. Key changes include:

  • Expanded Indigenous Representation: For the first time, the awards have introduced Best Indigenous Language – North Africa and Best Indigenous Language – Central Africa.\
  • Special Honours: Two highly anticipated recognition awards remain on the table: the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Trailblazer Award.
Your Voice Matters: How to Vote for AMVCA 12

Public voting is officially open across 11 categories. To ensure your favourite stars take home the golden trophy, follow this process:

  • Visit the official Africa Magic website at www.africamagic.tv/amvca.
  • Register or Sign In by entering your name, location, and phone number in the international format.
  • Once registered, select your category and nominee to cast your vote.
  • Each user is limited to 100 votes per platform (Web and Mobile site). Voting is free, although standard data costs apply.

The main awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 9 May 2026, in Lagos, Nigeria.

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