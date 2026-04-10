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Amstel Malta Hosts Easter Village Experience Across Aba, Awka and Enugu

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Amstel Malta Hosts Easter Village Experience Across Aba, Awka and Enugu

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This Easter, Amstel Malta brought families together across Eastern Nigeria with the Amstel Malta Easter Village, a multi-city celebration held from April 4–6, 2026, in Aba, Awka, and Enugu. Anchored within the broader Nigerian Breweries Big Fiesta campaign, the initiative reflects the brand’s commitment to curating culturally relevant experiences that bring people together while celebrating the unique identity of communities across Nigeria.

The Easter Village was formally unveiled on April 3, 2026, with an opening ceremony led by Francis Obiajulu, Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta & Hi-Malt, Nigerian Breweries Plc. He was joined by Dame Rita Mbah, Executive Chairman, Enugu State Tourism Board, Osasu Oviawe, Ama Brewery Manager, Nigerian Breweries, and Joy Egolum, Corporate Affairs Manager, East, Nigerian Breweries Plc, alongside key regional stakeholders and guests, setting the tone for a three-day celebration.

Across Aba, Awka, and Enugu, the Easter Village delivered meaningful, family-focused moments, bringing people together in a vibrant communal setting through a thoughtfully curated mix of activities, including children’s games, cultural showcases, movie nights, comedy, music, and food experiences, all tailored to each host city and designed to create a warm, welcoming space for families and communities to relax, reconnect, and celebrate the Easter season.

Speaking on the success of the initiative, Francis Obiajulu, Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta & Hi-Malt, noted:
“Easter in the East is deeply rooted in family, tradition, and togetherness. With the Amstel Malta Easter Village, our focus was to create a space where people could genuinely connect and share meaningful moments. Seeing families come out, engage, and celebrate together across Aba, Awka, and Enugu has been truly fulfilling and reinforces our commitment to creating experiences that matter.”

Across all three cities, the Easter Village recorded strong attendance and active participation, with attendees embracing the opportunity to engage in a well-curated environment that prioritised safety, inclusivity, and enjoyment for all age groups. Adding to the excitement, lucky attendees who participated in raffle draws won a range of prizes, including branded merchandise, television sets, and refrigerators across the locations during the three-day celebration.

The success of the Easter Village further highlights Amstel Malta’s continued focus on building authentic connections with its consumers by celebrating moments that matter most, family, community, and shared joy.

For highlights and more updates on future engagements, follow @amstelmalta across all official social media platforms.

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