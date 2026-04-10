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Malta Guinness Appoints Enioluwa and Rachael Okonkwo as Brand Ambassadors After “Every Side Of You” Launch

Written by Chain Reactions Africa
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If there’s one thing Nigerians are known for, it’s our artistry, our range, and the effortless way we show up in multiple lanes. So it feels only right that Malta Guinness, in an exciting new move, has appointed two cultural and multifaceted icons, lifestyle creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa and Nollywood favourite Rachael Okonkwo, as brand ambassadors, in line with its “Every Side of You” campaign.

“Every Side of You” is an ode to Nigerians across different walks of life who embody multiple dimensions of excellence and hustle. Tapping into youth culture and the reality of a generation that refuses to be boxed in, Malta Guinness is leaning into a message that celebrates range, growth, and self-expression, and who better to lead that conversation than a duo that lives it every day? 

Enioluwa has built a space where confidence, creativity, and individuality exist side by side. Whether through fashion, media, or storytelling, he represents a generation that continues to explore its many talents and abilities and show up fully in all its layers.

Similarly, Rachael Okonkwo, brings her own depth with a rich storytelling presence and a connection with audiences that is both personal and lasting. 

Together, they reflect a reality that young Nigerians are not defined by a single path. They are creators and professionals, dreamers and doers, constantly exploring different sides of themselves. And that is where the brand’s message finds its meaning. 

Speaking on behalf of Malta Guinness, the Marketing Manager, Garima Khandelwal, highlighted the ‘why?’ behind the selection. “Malta Guinness has always stood for more than just refreshment. Enioluwa and Rachael represent a generation that is dynamic, creative, and constantly evolving, and their stories resonate with the brand’s spirit. Our ambassadors embody the energy, resilience, and creativity of Nigerian youth.”

Enioluwa shared what drew him in. “For me, it’s about showing up fully, in all the different things I do, and I’m excited to be on this journey.”

Likewise, for Rachael, the connection is just as personal. She said, “This means a lot to me. I’m drawn to anything that reminds people to believe in themselves and their abilities. Malta Guinness’ message aligns with who I am and what I stand for.”

As they commence this new chapter with Malta Guinness, Enioluwa and Rachael took a behind-the-scenes trip with the team to experience the heart of the brand. The plant tour connected the message of “Every Side of You” to the very essence of Malta Guinness – goodness poured into every detail. As they step into their roles as ambassadors, one thing is clear: this isn’t just a partnership, it’s a shared journey of celebrating every possibility.

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