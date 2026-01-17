How Malta Guinness Helped Nigerians Celebrate the Real Ones Last Christmas

Christmas can feel so big, like we must celebrate everything at once. But this year, in malls across the country, Malta Guinness created an experience that felt truly welcoming and at the heart of it was a beautiful Christmas tree dressed in Malta Guinness cans. Next to it stood our “Realness Board.” We simply asked a question: Who has been real to you this year?

Over a thousand people took part in this experience, wrote down the names of people who matter to them and shared stories of how these people were real to them. Names of mother, siblings and friends filled the Malta realness board, each name was a thank you, each name was a celebration of a real connection.

Many enjoyed a chilled can of Malta Guinness right there, and people complimented its real, authentic taste, a rich and genuine flavor. People did not just write stories, they went home with something extra, those who were part of the experience entered a raffle for a chance to win amazing prizes. It was our way of saying thank you for sharing your real moments with us.

This showed us something beautiful: celebration is at its best when it honors the people who make our lives real. As the boards filled up in every city, they became a powerful reminder.

Celebrate Christmas the real way, with Malta Guinness.

Sponsored Content