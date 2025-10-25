Malta Guinness Celebrates Culture and Goodness at the Iriji Festival in Abuja

Connect with us

The Iriji Festival, the Igbo New Yam celebration, is one of Southeast Nigeria’s most treasured cultural traditions, symbolising gratitude, renewal, and community. On October 18, 2025, that same cultural heartbeat found a new rhythm in the nation’s capital as Malta Guinness powered the Iriji Festival Experience at the Old Parade Ground, Garki, Abuja.

With Malta Guinness at the centre of the celebration, the event came alive in a burst of colour, music, and positive energy, a true reflection of the brand’s purpose to fuel goodness and celebrate the best of Nigerian culture.

From the moment guests stepped into the festival grounds, they were welcomed into a vibrant world where heritage met modern excitement. The traditional Iwa Ji (yam cutting) ceremony opened the day, a symbolic act of thanksgiving and abundance, followed by lively raffles, cultural performances, and community games. Winners went home with food items, beverages, and exclusive Malta Guinness gift packs, each moment reinforcing the brand’s message of sharing goodness and positivity with every sip.

One of the biggest highlights of the day was the masquerade parade and dance, a spellbinding showcase of rhythm, colour, and movement. The performance transported the audience deep into the soul of Igbo tradition, blending mystique and artistry in a way that only true culture can. The energy was infectious, drawing in hundreds of guests, including over 80 students from the University of Abuja, who joined in to celebrate unity, identity, and shared heritage.

At the Malta Guinness experience zone, guests stepped into a space that truly embodied the brand’s spirit of vitality and optimism. Traditional games like Ayo, Ludo, and snooker inspired friendly competition and laughter, while a cultural photo galleria gave everyone the chance to strike poses in vibrant traditional attire. The chilled Malta Guinness mocktails served on-site were the perfect companion, refreshing, energising, and full of goodness.

The entertainment did not stop there. A high-energy dance contest had the crowd cheering as a University of Abuja student took home the grand prize, while the pageantry segment celebrated the beauty, pride, and confidence of Igbo youth. Every Malta Guinness activity reflected a simple truth: that goodness thrives where culture, community, and positivity meet.

What made this edition of the Iriji Festival truly special was how it seamlessly connected tradition and modern culture. Malta Guinness bridged generations, proving that while customs are timeless, the ways we celebrate them can evolve and still radiate joy, pride, and authenticity.

For many attendees, especially those experiencing the Iriji Festival for the first time, the event was a celebration of heritage, unity, and optimism. It was not just about honouring the yam harvest; it was about celebrating life, community, and the unstoppable energy that defines Nigerians.

Through this vibrant cultural experience, Malta Guinness once again demonstrated its commitment to fuelling goodness, celebrating culture, inspiring connection, and reminding everyone that true energy comes from within.

The Abuja edition of the Iriji Festival was not just an event; it was a movement of culture, pride, and positivity, all powered by Malta Guinness.

 

