Nigerian-American artist Uzo Njoku launches exclusive fabric granting access to her Lagos exhibition

Knorr and Rachael Okonkwo Celebrate South Eastern Heritage at the August Meeting and Ofala Festival

Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Opens Next Week in Cape Town for 2025 Conference

A Night of Fine Dining, Great Conversations, and Timeless Moments with Thomas Barton Wine in Lagos

An Evening of Culture, Glamour, and Music: How Jesse King's "Rebirth Concert" Went Down

Glenfiddich and Aston Martin F1 Unveil Partnership in Nigeria: Get the Scoop

Beauty Meets Finance: FinTribe Partners with Hello Perfect for a Luxury VIP Experience Ahead of its 2025 Finance Fair 

The Glenlivet and Farooq Oreagba Present 'A Taste of Original Heritage': A Fusion of Whisky, Culture and Timeless Style

Project LEAD Celebrates International Day of the Girl with "Heritage in Her Hands" Conference

Lagos State, AFD, European Union, and European Investment Bank join forces to launch the Omi Eko Project

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Acclaimed Nigerian-American visual artist and designer Uzo Njoku is set to debut her much-anticipated homecoming exhibition in Lagos: “An Owambe Exhibition by Uzo Njoku.” Known for her vibrant pattern work, striking portraits, and storytelling that connects the African diaspora, Njoku will present a new body of work. Her latest pieces reimagine the contemporary Nigerian experience through texture, tradition, and truth.

Opening on November 23rd in Lagos, Uzo Njoku’s two-month-long exhibition is a powerful visual diary, unveiling nine new paintings that each unravel a different layer of Nigerian life. From intergenerational conflict to queer identity, female beauty standards, childhood ambiguity, and spiritual resilience. While Njoku’s signature use of pattern remains central, this collection marks an evolution in her practice as texture now collides with her once-meticulous flatness, creating dynamic tension in every piece.

Highlights from the exhibition include a reimagined classroom lesson satirizing corruption, a tender tribute to domestic workers, and a mother-son portrait that evokes the legacy of Seydou Keïta and Malick Sidibé. The show also plays with Yoruba spirituality, migration symbolism, and vintage Nollywood aesthetics, all with Njoku’s bold, modern twist.

“This is the most personal work I’ve ever done,” says Njoku. “Lagos influenced me, and now I’m bringing back these paintings as a mirror, sometimes playful, sometimes painful, of the world that shaped me.”

Uzo Njoku has designed two exclusive fabrics that double as a ticket to the event, giving attendees the chance to design and wear their own unique pieces to the opening night of the exhibition. These limited-edition textiles capture the vibrancy and symbolism of Uzo’s artistic vision.
Guests attending the opening night will also have access to a curated range of exclusive Uzo Art Studio merchandise, including collectible WHOT cards, art calendars, Lagos-inspired T-shirts, press-on nails, AFCON-themed jerseys, leather purses, custom tote bags, custom wallpaper, and luxurious silk scarves.
The exclusive fabrics are now available for pre-order at www.uzoart.com.ng. – Orders will be
shipped out, and be available for pickup on October 30th in Lagos.

ABOUT UZO NJOKU

Uzo Njoku is a visual artist, designer, and entrepreneur whose work merges African textile traditions, bold portraiture, and contemporary storytelling. A graduate of the University of Virginia and founder of UzoArt Inc., she has collaborated with global brands such as Apple Music, Tommy Hilfiger, Walmart, and YSL Beauty. Her work has been exhibited in New York, Washington DC, and now, at long last, Lagos.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Uzo Njoku’s Exhibition

