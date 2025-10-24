Knorr and Rachael Okonkwo Celebrate South Eastern Heritage at the August Meeting and Ofala Festival

Rachael Okonkwo, beloved Nollywood star and cultural icon, teamed up with Knorr, Nigeria’s leading seasoning brand, to bring flavour, festivity, and togetherness to the South East this season. Together, they joined communities to celebrate two of the region’s most cherished traditions, the August Meeting and the Ofala Festival. From the proud parades to the rhythm of dance and the aroma of shared meals, their collaboration reflected the colour, pride, and unity that define the spirit of the people.

Partnering with Knorr, Rachael Okonkwo, fondly known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, paid tribute to the women at the heart of the August Meeting, leading engaging cooking experiences and vibrant market activations that spotlighted their deep-rooted culinary traditions. A proud advocate for culture and community, Rachael brought energy and warmth to these gatherings, joining culinary experts such as Chiamaka Nwakalor-Egemba, Onyinye Emechebe, and nutritionist Nancy Umeh to celebrate the importance of preserving and passing down traditional recipes that unite generations.

The celebrations continued in Onitsha at the prestigious Ofala Festival, themed Njiko na Ntachi (Unity and Perseverance). Once again, Rachael Okonkwo joined Knorr to honour the enduring pride and unity of the South East. The festival, which marks the anniversary of the coronation of His Majesty, Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, Obi of Onitsha, provided another vibrant platform for Knorr to connect with communities through food, culture, and shared heritage.

Leading communal cooking sessions and food-tasting experiences, Rachael paid homage to His Majesty while engaging attendees with the rich flavours of traditional dishes infused with Knorr’s signature taste. These culinary moments complemented the festival’s royal pageantry, from colourful parades to spirited age-grade performances, capturing the beauty of South Eastern culture and the joy of togetherness that Knorr continues to celebrate.

Speaking on Knorr’s deepening connection with the South East, Dami Dania, Food Demand Creation Lead at Unilever Nigeria Plc., said:

“At Knorr, we believe that food is a powerful connector of people, culture, and community. We are honoured to be part of this year’s August Meeting and Ofala Festival celebrations, supporting the people of the South East in preserving their rich traditions and creating shared joy through the meals that bring us together. These are beautiful reminders of how community and food can come together to tell our stories and strengthen our cultures.”

Through its presence at these landmark celebrations, Knorr reaffirmed its role as more than just a seasoning brand but a catalyst for connection, culture, and care. From kitchens to community squares, Knorr remains at the heart of moments that matter, championing the flavours, people, and traditions that make every meal a celebration.

Sponsored Content