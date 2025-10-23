Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Opens Next Week in Cape Town for 2025 Conference

The Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Conference and Exhibition event opens its doors next week, from 30 to 31 October 2025, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Cape Town, South Africa.

AWIEF2025 will convene entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, corporate executives, and development partners from across Africa and the diaspora for two days of high-level dialogue, innovation showcases, and collaboration; all focused on advancing women’s economic empowerment and leadership on the continent.

Under the theme “Breaking the Barriers: Now More Than Ever”, the 2025 edition will tackle the critical challenges facing women in business; from financing and digital transformation to sustainability and policy reform, while celebrating innovation, resilience, and inclusive growth.

“I’m excited to be part of AWIEF2025 because it’s a powerful platform that amplifies women’s leadership and innovation across Africa. It offers an incredible opportunity to connect, collaborate, and drive real impact in shaping a more inclusive and prosperous future,” says Dr. Fatima Elsheikh, Secretary General, Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. “AWIEF is a dynamic platform that empowers women entrepreneurs and drives inclusive economic growth across Africa. It aligns with our mission to support small businesses, foster innovation, and create sustainable opportunities for South African entrepreneurs,” – Hon. Jane Sithole, Deputy Minister, Department of Small Business Development, South Africa. “I believe women should be empowered, equipped, and recognized for their contributions, innovations, and leadership. AWIEF highlights and celebrates these women, globally, in the most beautiful way,” – Monique Shurray White, CEO and Media Coach, I.M.A.G.E.S. Media Group, USA.

Two Days of Insight, Inspiration, and Impact

The AWIEF2025 programme features keynotes, panel discussions, masterclasses, workshops, and B2B networking sessions addressing leadership, innovation, trade, technology, investing, and policy.

The Opening Keynote will be delivered by Dr. Fatima Elsheikh, setting the tone for a transformative conference. Other highlights include sessions on AI and the Future of Work, Mobilizing Capital for Women Entrepreneurs, Africa’s Green Transition, and Harnessing the AfCFTA for Intra-African Trade.

The exhibition floor will showcase innovative businesses, development organisations, and SMEs from across the continent while the prestigious AWIEF Awards & Gala Dinner will close the event on 31 October, honouring the outstanding achievements of African women entrepreneurs and innovators.

A Global Gathering of Visionaries

AWIEF2025 speakers include more than 70 powerful and high-profile African and global thought leaders across business, development, and politics who will share insights and thought leadership on the conference agenda. Speakers and delegates are joining from across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas; reinforcing AWIEF’s position as a truly pan-African and global platform connecting women entrepreneurs and leaders to opportunity and impact.

“Over the past 11 years, AWIEF has grown into one of Africa’s most influential platforms for women in business,” said Irene Ochem, Founder and CEO of AWIEF. “It is a place where women entrepreneurs connect with peers, investors, and industry leaders, building authentic relationships that open doors and spark collaboration. This year’s theme, Breaking the Barriers: Now More Than Ever, reflects our continued commitment to championing women’s leadership, innovation, and economic inclusion at every level despite the current pushbacks.”

Partners and Sponsors

AWIEF2025 is made possible through the generous support of its esteemed sponsors and partners, including OCP Africa (Diamond Sponsor), Deloitte Africa (Knowledge Partner), City of Cape Town (Host City), African Women Development Fund (AWDF) (Platinum Sponsor), Nedbank (Silver Sponsor), UNDP and UN Women (Bronze Sponsors), as well as MINT360 (Tech Partner).

Their collaboration underscores a shared commitment to advancing women’s entrepreneurship and leadership across Africa.

Event Details

Dates: October 30 – 31, 2025

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Cape Town, South Africa

Registration: Please click here for registration.

Media Contact: Yolanda Mtshawu

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +27 21 002 8264

