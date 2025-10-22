A Night of Fine Dining, Great Conversations, and Timeless Moments with Thomas Barton Wine in Lagos

Barton & Gustier, in collaboration with Brian Munro Limited, hosted an exclusive wine dinner recently at Black Pepper Restaurant, Pearl Towers, Eko Atlantic, in Lagos, Nigeria. A city that understands fine taste, celebrates good company, and always embraces the finer things of life. This high-profile event, dubbed “a French night affair in the heart of Lagos,” had in attendance wine connoisseurs/enthusiasts, A-list celebrities, lifestyle journalists and brand loyalists who relished the legacy of the Thomas Barton Collection, a long-established French wine label.

With the warmth and ambient light of the atmosphere, the guests were served a multi-course meal created to complement the Thomas Barton wines. Each glass told a story of tradition, heritage, knowledge and the art of wine-vinification. Paul Viguier, the Business Development Manager from Barton& Guestier, took the guests on a journey of exploring the aroma, taste, and flavour profile that characterizes the Thomas Barton Brand.



The leadership team of Brian Munro, led by the General Manager, Commercial, Brian Munro, Rilwan Shofunde, in his remark, stated that

“Our commitment to provide Nigerians with high-quality brands and the desire for excellence in all that we do is what makes tonight significant. It’s about heritage, craftsmanship, of the remarkable Thomas Barton wine brand, since 1725, and its connection with Nigeria’s bold and zestful spirit.”



Also, Nkechinyere Nwachukwu, the Senior Marketing Manager of Brian Munro, added that

“The culture of wine consumption in Nigeria is a rising trend, and with Thomas Barton wines, we’re committed to bringing world-class wines to our partners and consumers; an offer of timeless elegance, tradition, and distinct taste that comes with every shared glass.”



The evening was a perfect blend of Nigerian hospitality and French sophistication as this event captured a shared passion for fine living and dining filled with loads of laughter, toasts, and great conversations, as the warm, rich violin sound serenaded the guests further into the night.

