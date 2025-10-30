Connect with us

Johnnie Walker Blonde Lights Up Lagos Cocktail Week

The Executive Woman Summit by Bola Matel-Okoh Drives New Leadership Blueprint in Lagos

A Night Before the Race: Glenfiddich and Aston Martin F1 Celebrate Speed, Style, and Craft in Lagos

International Day Of Care: How GHS is Redefining Care Work as an Economic Engine for Women in Nigeria

From Screens to Scenes, LG’s AI TVs Bring Life, Comfort and Connection Together

Why the Ojeikere Exhibition at ART X Lagos Deserves Your Attention

VOW2025: Here's What Went Down at the 9th Voice of Women Conference & Awards

Opinion From Fire to Function: How African Innovators Are Turning AI Into the New Language of Global Development

KONGA103.7FM Leads Conversations on Innovation and SME Growth at AFRICAST

KieKie, Broda Shaggi, Fisayo Fosudo, Sisi Yemmie, and Joey Akan Lead The Prestigious NMC 100 List

Johnnie Walker Blonde Lights Up Lagos Cocktail Week

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Who says whisky can’t crash the cocktail party? Johnnie Walker Blonde, the new, bright, and bold twist in the Johnnie Walker family, turned heads (and glasses) at the 2025 Lagos Cocktail Week. The seven-day celebration at the Balmoral Convention Centre brought together cocktail lovers, mixologists, and lifestyle tastemakers for an unapologetically fun ride through flavour, flair, and Lagos energy.

With its smooth, light, and delightfully playful character, Johnnie Walker Blonde isn’t your serious cocktail kind of whisky; it’s whisky that came to blend and dance on your taste buds. Featured in vibrant highballs and laid-back long drinks, Blonde added a fresh beat to the bar, proving that Scotch can be social, sunny, and a little cheeky.

“Blonde is rewriting the rules of cocktail culture, and we at Diageo are here for that,” said Oyetola Akereledolu, Brand Manager, Johnnie Walker – South, West & Central Africa. “Johnnie Walker Blonde is all about reimagining whisky for a new generation, one that’s disruptive, curious, and knows how to have a good time.”


A Blonde Moment for Lagos

Lagos Cocktail Week has become a playground for creativity,  a mix of liquid art, culture, and good vibes. This year, Johnnie Walker Blonde switched up the tempo with live mixology sessions led by award-winning bartenders, interactive tastings that broke down whisky-mixing basics with an unexpected twist, and fun moments with influencers, creators, and the city’s coolest crowd.

From the first pour to the last picture taken, guests captured the spirit of Blonde: golden, expressive, and full of Lagos charm. The activation underscored Johnnie Walker’s commitment to reimagining whisky for a new generation, one defined by creativity, connection, and the confidence to keep walking.

To discover cocktail ideas and learn more about Johnnie Walker’s range, follow JohnnieWalkerAfrica on Instagram.

 

 

