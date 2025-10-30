The Executive Woman Summit by Bola Matel-Okoh Drives New Leadership Blueprint in Lagos

The Executive Woman Summit (TEWS) 2025 successfully concluded its high-impact gathering on October 8th in Victoria Island, Lagos, solidifying its position as a pivotal forum for authentic and sustainable female leadership in Africa. Convened by executive coach and founder of Women’s Lifestyle Hub, Bola Matel-Okoh, the summit lived up to its core theme, Leading from Within: An Authentic Approach to Leadership, offering hundreds of executives, entrepreneurs, and emerging leaders a blueprint for success without compromise.

The event, which blended high-level strategy with holistic well-being, was hailed as a major success, directly addressing the critical challenge faced by African women: rising into leadership but struggling to remain at the highest levels.

Keynote Insights: Authenticity as the Foundation of Power

The summit’s core dialogue was the highly anticipated fireside chat, Power Talk: Inside the Mind of Authentic Leaders, featuring Convener Bola Matel-Okoh interviewing corporate titan Mrs. Ibukun Awosika and former Second Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo.

The conversation powerfully reinforced the necessity of self-integrity and resilience for leaders:

Ibukun Awosika asserted the core truth of genuine influence, stating: “You cannot at the end be an authentic leader if you are not an authentic person… If you really want to lead successfully, you have to lead from who you are.” H.E. Dolapo Osinbajo emphasized the non-negotiable traits for sustained leadership, naming “Dependability, Being teachable, and Yearning to keep going.” She underscored the necessity of truth, adding that “If you can’t do it, just say you can’t. Be true to yourself and where you are not at.” Convener Bola Matel-Okoh concluded on the power of community, noting, “As women, we must be able to stand up for each other. Together, we grow. Together, we are stronger.”

Strategic Deep Dives and Cross-Sector Collaboration

The summit delivered on its promise of strategic deep dives through dynamic panel sessions that convened leaders from across banking, finance, tech, law, media, and enterprise. Participants engaged in candid discussions on pivotal topics like “Beyond the Title: Building Influence Through Authenticity” and “No Masks, More Impact: The Power of Authentic Leadership in Expanding Your Network.”

The expertise was driven by a remarkable lineup of C-suite executives, including Oluyemisi Edun (MD, FCMB), Joke Bakare (Founder, MedPlus), Osayi Alile (CEO, ACT Foundation), Binta Max-Gbinije(CEO, BMG SEVEN), Yewande Zaccheaus (Founder and Chairperson, Eventful), Folasade Femi-Lawal (Country Manager for West Africa at Mastercard), among others, ensuring a vital cross-pollination of sector-specific knowledge and actionable strategies.

Holistic Leadership and Community Building

Underscoring the organizer’s commitment to holistic well-being, the event successfully integrated curated lifestyle elements. Attendees enjoyed an energizing ambiance set by live music from celebrated saxophonist Tuke Morgan and her crew, reinforcing the message that excellence is inseparable from personal well-being. The successful summit concluded with a vibrant closing networking cocktail, further cementing the professional and personal connections made throughout the day.

TEWS 2025 affirmed its place as a critical institution for female executive development, providing women with the strategic tools and community support necessary to rise, remain, and lead authentically in the evolving African business landscape.

Sponsored Content