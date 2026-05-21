From Best Dressed Moments to Live Performances, Guinness Owned the AMVCA Experience

The AMVCA is basically the ultimate “Who is Who” of African entertainment, and this year, Guinness made sure we knew they were there. From the red carpet (well, Black Carpet) to the final after-party fun, the brand was doing the most in the best way possible, showing they understood the assignment and a genuine appreciation for African culture, style and storytelling.

Fashion took centre stage most beautifully. The Guinness Most Rated Best Dressed Award invited the public to vote for their favourite looks of the evening, and the celebrities and guests responded with remarkable enthusiasm. When the votes were tallied, Sultana and Faith, two beloved former BBNaija housemates, were crowned the winning pair.

Both winners were dressed with the kind of bold confidence that makes a room stop and stare. They each received a ₦1 million prize, a fitting reward for two looks that clearly captured the imagination of an entire country.

The Guinness Black Carpet set the tone early as a stunning hub for photo and video moments, giving guests the space to be seen and the brand an immersive presence that extended well beyond the venue.

Guinness also sponsored the Best Director category, won by the director of The Father’s Shadow, demonstrating a commitment to honouring the craft behind African cinema alongside the glamour of the evening.

Tiwa, Fave and BNXN delivered live performances that had the audience completely captivated, and a dedicated Guinness lounge kept the energy high throughout. The night closed out at the official after-party, rounding off a truly full and memorable showing from a brand that clearly understands what celebrating African excellence really means.

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