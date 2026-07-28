Connect with us

Music Scoop

Tems Leads the Soundtrack for "Children of Blood and Bone" With Burna Boy, Ayra Starr & More

Music Scoop

Davido Reveals Oriadé Tracklist Featuring Black Sherif, Aya Nakamura and Leon Thomas

Music Style

Teni Shows Us How to Make Bold Colour Work in a Crimson Suit

BN TV Music Scoop

Falz's "Na Je" Video Takes Social Commentary Straight to the Streets of Northern Nigeria

Music Scoop Style

If Royal Blue Wasn't Already on Your Radar, Davido Just Put It There

Music Style

Tyla Has Her Own Bratz Doll and It Was Literally Manifested Into Existence

BN TV Music Scoop Sports

IShowSpeed Made History as the First Streamer to Perform at a FIFA World Cup Ceremony

BN TV Movies & TV Music Scoop

5 New Music Videos You Should Be Watching This Week

Music Scoop

See Burna Boy, Shakira & the Ghetto Kids' Looks From the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

BN TV Music Sports

Watch Burna Boy, Shakira & the Ghetto Kids Perform 'Dai Dai' at the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

Music

Tems Leads the Soundtrack for “Children of Blood and Bone” With Burna Boy, Ayra Starr & More

Grammy winner Tems is executive producing and curating the Children of Blood and Bone movie soundtrack, featuring three new original songs from her, alongside music by Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Fireboy DML, and BNXN.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Tems wearing a red Givenchy open-back silk top, a cream twisted silk-satin headpiece, and chunky black leather hoop earrings against a blue sky.

Tems styled by Jessica Will in Givenchy by Sarah Burton pieces for her London-based British Vogue cover story shoot.

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Tems has taken on a landmark role as Executive Music Producer and Curator for the official soundtrack of Paramount Pictures’ upcoming fantasy film, Children of Blood and Bone. Director Gina PrinceBythewood revealed the news during an exclusive trailer launch event emceed by Lena Waithe at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City, confirming that Tems is the first woman to executive produce a movie soundtrack of this scale.

The collaboration stems directly from the director’s creative process. Gina Prince-Bythewood shared that she listened fervently to Tems and Burna Boy while writing the screenplay, making their involvement essential to the film’s sonic identity. Tems’ hit single “Me & U” features in the movie’s official teaser, and her manager Muyiwa Awoniyi confirmed that she contributed three brand-new original songs to the project. Burna Boy joins the production team as Executive Music Consultant, while the wider artist lineup includes Fireboy DML, BNXN (Benson), and Ayra b.

Tosin Cole, Thuso Mbedu, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Regina King, Lashana Lynch, and Zackary Momoh pose together at the Children of Blood and Bone trailer launch event in Brooklyn.

Tosin Cole, Thuso Mbedu, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Regina King, Lashana Lynch, and Zackary Momoh at the exclusive Children of Blood and Bone trailer launch in Brooklyn.

Described by Prince-Bythewood as an “epic, no-skips” soundtrack, the music directly aligns with the narrative themes of Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling novel—exploring magic, purpose, oppression, and hope. Beyond her musical contribution, Ayra Starr also makes her Hollywood acting debut in the film. Scheduled for theatrical release on 15 January 2027, the epic feature stands as a monumental cultural bridge between contemporary African music and global cinema.

Watch the official teaser trailer below for an exclusive sneak peek into the world of Orïsha:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php