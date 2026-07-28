Tems Leads the Soundtrack for “Children of Blood and Bone” With Burna Boy, Ayra Starr & More

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Tems has taken on a landmark role as Executive Music Producer and Curator for the official soundtrack of Paramount Pictures’ upcoming fantasy film, Children of Blood and Bone. Director Gina Prince–Bythewood revealed the news during an exclusive trailer launch event emceed by Lena Waithe at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City, confirming that Tems is the first woman to executive produce a movie soundtrack of this scale.

The collaboration stems directly from the director’s creative process. Gina Prince-Bythewood shared that she listened fervently to Tems and Burna Boy while writing the screenplay, making their involvement essential to the film’s sonic identity. Tems’ hit single “Me & U” features in the movie’s official teaser, and her manager Muyiwa Awoniyi confirmed that she contributed three brand-new original songs to the project. Burna Boy joins the production team as Executive Music Consultant, while the wider artist lineup includes Fireboy DML, BNXN (Benson), and Ayra b.

Described by Prince-Bythewood as an “epic, no-skips” soundtrack, the music directly aligns with the narrative themes of Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling novel—exploring magic, purpose, oppression, and hope. Beyond her musical contribution, Ayra Starr also makes her Hollywood acting debut in the film. Scheduled for theatrical release on 15 January 2027, the epic feature stands as a monumental cultural bridge between contemporary African music and global cinema.

Watch the official teaser trailer below for an exclusive sneak peek into the world of Orïsha: