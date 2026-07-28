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Veekee James Changed Into a Sculptural Pink Mermaid Gown for Baby Eliana’s Dedication Reception

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Veekee James Changed Into a Sculptural Pink Mermaid Gown for Baby Eliana’s Dedication Reception

Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James celebrated her daughter Eliana Adeife Atere’s dedication reception wearing a custom pink mermaid gown by her namesake brand, featuring a sheer botanical corset and a sculptural fascinator.
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Veekee James holding a grape cluster prop in a custom Veekee James brand pink mermaid gown with puffed hem for baby Eliana Atere Fruit Garden reception theme

Veekee James holding a grape cluster prop in a custom Veekee James brand pink mermaid gown with puffed hem for baby Eliana Atere Fruit Garden reception theme

What do you expect from a top fashion designer when she shows up to her baby’s dedication reception? Style, fashion, and a look that reminds everyone she isn’t just the mother of the day, she’s also a designer who knows exactly how to make a sweeping sartorial statement. We’re talking about Veekee James, by the way.

Following the church dedication of her daughter, Eliana Adeife Atere, Veekee James, alongside her husband, Femi Atere, hosted a celebration where the style stakes remained remarkably high. Set against the lively backdrop of the #ElianasFruitGarden reception theme, guests arrived in colourful attire, but all eyes naturally turned to the mother of the day.

Fashion designer Veekee James posing in a strapless pink mermaid dress by her own brand with sheer floral corset and sculptural feather fascinator at baby Eliana's reception

Veekee James poses in a custom strapless pink mermaid gown from her namesake brand featuring sheer floral embroidery and a dramatic sculptural fascinator for baby Eliana Adeife Atere’s reception.

Departing from the traditional all-white ceremonial aesthetic worn during the church service, Veekee James stepped into the reception wearing a bespoke pink mermaid gown crafted by her namesake brand.

The dress paired a sheer corset bodice featuring botanical and floral embroidery with a floor-length silhouette and a heavily structured, puffed mermaid hemline that pooled around her feet. An avant-garde fascinator headpiece styled with floating pink tendrils and feather accents completed the couture creation.

Veekee James wearing a Veekee James brand sheer corset with colorful botanical beadwork and pink feather fascinator holding grapes at baby dedication reception

Veekee James wearing a Veekee James brand sheer corset with colorful botanical beadwork and pink feather fascinator holding grapes at baby dedication reception

With her hair slicked back into a neat low bun to complement her soft-glam makeup, Veekee finished the look with a defined dark lip liner, while a cluster of grapes added a playful touch to the reception photos. Friends, family, and industry colleagues gathered to celebrate baby Eliana—whose name means “My God has answered”—making it a joyful occasion wrapped in unmistakable Veekee James fashion.

Veekee James in a bespoke Veekee James brand pink corset gown featuring lace-up back detailing, sheer floral bodice, and voluminous mermaid skirt at baby Eliana Adeife Atere dedication reception

Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James showcases the lace-up corset back of her custom Veekee James label pink reception gown for daughter Eliana Adeife Atere’s dedication party in Lagos.

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Photo Credit: Veekee James Atere/Instagram 

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