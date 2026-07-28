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Veekee James Changed Into a Sculptural Pink Mermaid Gown for Baby Eliana’s Dedication Reception
Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James celebrated her daughter Eliana Adeife Atere’s dedication reception wearing a custom pink mermaid gown by her namesake brand, featuring a sheer botanical corset and a sculptural fascinator.
What do you expect from a top fashion designer when she shows up to her baby’s dedication reception? Style, fashion, and a look that reminds everyone she isn’t just the mother of the day, she’s also a designer who knows exactly how to make a sweeping sartorial statement. We’re talking about Veekee James, by the way.
Following the church dedication of her daughter, Eliana Adeife Atere, Veekee James, alongside her husband, Femi Atere, hosted a celebration where the style stakes remained remarkably high. Set against the lively backdrop of the #ElianasFruitGarden reception theme, guests arrived in colourful attire, but all eyes naturally turned to the mother of the day.
Departing from the traditional all-white ceremonial aesthetic worn during the church service, Veekee James stepped into the reception wearing a bespoke pink mermaid gown crafted by her namesake brand.
The dress paired a sheer corset bodice featuring botanical and floral embroidery with a floor-length silhouette and a heavily structured, puffed mermaid hemline that pooled around her feet. An avant-garde fascinator headpiece styled with floating pink tendrils and feather accents completed the couture creation.
With her hair slicked back into a neat low bun to complement her soft-glam makeup, Veekee finished the look with a defined dark lip liner, while a cluster of grapes added a playful touch to the reception photos. Friends, family, and industry colleagues gathered to celebrate baby Eliana—whose name means “My God has answered”—making it a joyful occasion wrapped in unmistakable Veekee James fashion.
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Photo Credit: Veekee James Atere/Instagram