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“There Is a Sweetness in Being Called Father”: Lateef Adedimeji Reflects on the Gift of His Three Sons

Lateef Adedimeji reflects on the sweetness of fatherhood after welcoming triplet sons with Mo Bimpe and celebrating their arrival at a thanksgiving party.
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Adedimeji Lateef smiling and pointing forward wearing a burgundy Agbada set with layered coral beads and a carved staff.

Actor Adedimeji Lateef in a bespoke wine Agbada outfit by Tochini and styled by Zackstyling Luxury for a family thanksgiving. Photo Credit: Lateef Adedimeji/Instagram 

There is something especially sweet about hearing Lateef Adedimeji speak about being a father. After all, this is a title that came after a season of waiting, prayers and, eventually, one very beautiful surprise: three baby boys at once.

Following their thanksgiving party days after, Lateef opened up about what fatherhood means to him, sharing a tender reflection on the joy, responsibility and gratitude that come with finally being called “Father”. He wrote:

There is a sweetness in being called ‘Father’ that words can hardly explain. It is more than a name. It is a responsibility, a privilege, a prayer answered, and a love so deep it changes you from within. I look at my life today and I can only say Alhamdulillah. For every waiting season, every silent prayer, every moment I wondered when my own testimony would come — Allah had already written something far more beautiful. Today, I carry the title Father with a heart full of gratitude and a soul full of humility. And to my children, may I live long enough to guide you, protect you, teach you, and become the kind of father you will always be proud to call Dad. Alhamdulillah for the gift of fatherhood.

It is a beautiful reflection from a man who has only recently stepped into fatherhood, and the timing makes it even sweeter. Lateef and his wife, actress Adebimpe Oyebade, popularly known as Mo Bimpe, announced their first children, triplet boys, on 1 May 2026.

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe with their three sons, Rahman, Raheem, and Rakeeb.

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe with their three sons, Rahman, Raheem, and Rakeeb. Photo Credit: Lateef Adedimeji/Instagram 

The couple announced that they had become parents shortly after the boys’ arrival, sharing their joy with family, friends and their many fans. Their three sons were later named Abdul Ramon (Rahman), Abdul Rahim (Raheem), and Abdulrokeeb (Rakeeb), giving the family three very special reasons to celebrate.

And celebrate they did.

On 12 August 2026, Lateef and Mo Bimpe hosted a grand thanksgiving party for the arrival of their triplets, bringing together loved ones and friends to mark the beautiful new chapter. It was a day filled with gratitude, family and, naturally, some very lovely fashion moments from the new parents.

For their first look, the couple stepped out in coordinated burgundy traditional Nigerian attire. Mo Bimpe wore a floor-length, off-the-shoulder red gown with a fitted mermaid silhouette, beaded grid lace and colourful floral appliqués in white, pink and blue. Her structured red gele, delicate jewellery and small red velvet pouch completed the look.

Lateef Adedimeji holding a carved wooden lion staff while holding hands with his wife Mo Bimpe in matching red traditional Yoruba attire.

Ready to celebrate their three boys—Rahman, Raheem, and Rakeeb—Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe strike a pose in their striking burgundy first-look outfits. Photo Credit: Lateef Adedimeji/Instagram 

Lateef complemented her in a deep burgundy Agbada made with rich fabric and detailed off-white geometric embroidery running down the central chest panel. He paired it with a matching embroidered fila, layers of coral beads, a carved wooden staff and black velvet loafers with gold detailing. Both looks were styled by Zackstyling Luxury.

For their second look, the couple moved into a softer gold and cream colour palette. Mo Bimpe wore a floor-length champagne-gold corseted gown decorated with sequins, pink floral embroidery and beaded bird details across the skirt. She completed it with a sculpted cream-and-gold gele, diamond-and-pearl jewellery, a metallic gold clutch and pointed heels. Her gown was designed by Olusola Phillips.

Close-up portrait of Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe smiling together in traditional Nigerian cream and gold outfits.

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe. Styled by Zackstyling Luxury, outfits by Olusola Philips and Tochini. Photo Credit: Lateef Adedimeji/Instagram 

Lateef switched into a cream two-piece traditional tunic set by Tochi, featuring a deep brown textured panel across the chest. A matching cream fila, traditional beads, gold watch, carved walking stick and beige suede loafers finished his look.

But while the outfits gave the thanksgiving celebration plenty to admire, Lateef’s words bring us back to why the family gathered in the first place. For him, becoming a father is not simply another milestone to add to his story. It is a prayer answered, a responsibility he holds close and a new role he hopes to grow into with love and humility.

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