Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

See All the Stars Who Showed Up for the Starlomo Premiere in African Music Icon Style

Movies & TV Scoop

BBNaija Season 11 Finalists: Meet the Top 10 Housemates Heading to the Finale

Movies & TV Scoop

Keivo Has Done It! BBNaija Season 11 Housemate Wins HoH and Books Finale Spot

Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

Kaelo Iyizoba Makes History as "The Spectacular Death of Prisca" Earns Honourable Mention at TIFF 2026

Inspired Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

First Nigerian Film in Venice Days Competition: Dear Ajayi Wins Two Awards

Movies & TV Scoop

Three Evictions in One Night! Yusuf, Bells & Chimsom Chuka Leave BBNaija Show Ya Sef

Movies & TV Scoop

What to Watch This Weekend: Efe Irele’s Before Midnight Starring Timini Egbuson

Movies & TV

BBNaija Season 11: The most unpredictable season yet

Movies & TV Scoop

BBNaija Season 11 Week 7 Recap: HoH Win, Nomy’s Disqualification & Double Eviction

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Akinola Davies Jr.’s My Father’s Shadow Sets September Netflix Debut

Movies & TV

See All the Stars Who Showed Up for the Starlomo Premiere in African Music Icon Style

Stars gathered in Lagos on 20th September 2026 for the premiere of Kamo State’s film Starlomo, dressing to the African Music Icon theme ahead of its 25th September cinema release.
Avatar photo

Published

39 minutes ago

 on

Iyabo Ojo, Efe Irele, and Timini Egbuson wearing African Music Icon themed outfits at the Starlomo movie premiere.

Iyabo Ojo, Efe Irele, and Timini Egbuson lead red carpet style at the Starlomo movie premiere.

What do you get when a movie premiere comes with an African Music Icon dress code? In Lagos, the answer was a red carpet where celebrities took the theme in completely different directions, from sequins and bold colour to patchwork and statement accessories.

The scene unfolded on Sunday, 20th September 2026, as stars gathered for the grand premiere of Starlomo. Produced by Akinyoola Ayoola, popularly known as Kamo State, and directed by Kayode Kasum, the film brought together familiar faces including Odunlade Adekola, Lateef Adedimeji, Ibrahim Chatta, Mike Afolarin, KieKie and Iyabo Ojo, among others.

Akinyoola Ayoola, known as Kamo State, wearing a graphic film strip blazer and black wide-leg trousers at the Starlomo premiere.

Starlomo producer Akinyoola Ayoola (Kamo State) attends his film premiere in a graphic blazer framed by yellow striping, paired with black wide-leg trousers, silver chains, and statement rings

Lateef Adedimeji was one of the stars bringing plenty of texture to the carpet, pairing a beige jacket with dark stitching and a black top layered with gold chains. His asymmetrical patchwork trousers added stripes and burgundy pockets to the mix, making the outfit feel like several different pieces had come together in one look.

Lateef Adedimeji wearing a beige stitched jacket, gold chains, and striped patchwork trousers at the Starlomo premiere.

Lateef Adedimeji mixes beige tailoring with striped patchwork trousers.

Then there was Efe Irele, who took things somewhere altogether more glamorous. She described the look as channelling her “Star Girl”, stepping out in a silver sequinned tunic dress finished with mirrored disc trim and worn over deep maroon tights. A choker and crystal-bow heels completed the look, bringing the silver and deep red together beautifully.

Efe Irele wearing a silver sequined mini dress, choker necklace, and maroon tights at the Starlomo premiere.

Efe Irele brings retro glamour in a silver sequined tunic dress and plum tights.

Iyabo Ojo went all in on colour with a deep forest-green column gown, where geometric panels in blue, crimson, yellow and cream broke up the silhouette. She added red sunglasses and gold jewellery, turning the accessories into part of the colour story rather than simply finishing touches.

Iyabo Ojo wearing a green column gown with colourful geometric fabric panels at the Starlomo premiere.

Iyabo Ojo arrives in a forest green column dress embellished with colourful geometric fabric panels.

Timini Egbuson offered yet another interpretation, mixing an earthy patchwork jacket with a teal tie, wide-leg ivory trousers and a cream fedora. The relaxed proportions of the trousers and fedora gave the tailored pieces a more eclectic feel, while the different shades kept the outfit connected to the evening’s African-inspired theme.

Timini Egbuson wearing an earthy patchwork suit jacket, teal tie, wide-leg trousers, and a fedora at the Starlomo premiere.

Timini Egbuson pairs an earthy patchwork blazer with wide-leg trousers and a fedora hat.

And that was the fun of the Starlomo premiere. There was no single way to interpret an African Music Icon, so the red carpet became a mix of colour, texture, tailoring, sparkle and accessories, with each guest finding their own way into the theme.

Starlomo hits cinemas nationwide on Friday, 25th September 2026. See more looks from the premiere below.

Akinyoola Ayoola (Kamo State) alongside his wife wearing a colourful patchwork strapless gown at the Starlomo movie premiere

Akinyoola Ayoola (Kamo State) and his wife, Esther Ayoola, step out in themed looks for the Starlomo premiere.

Iyabo Ojo, Efe Irele, and Timini Egbuson wearing African Music Icon themed outfits at the Starlomo movie premiere.

Iyabo Ojo, Efe Irele, and Timini Egbuson lead red carpet style at the Starlomo movie premiere.

KieKie wearing a maroon and green striped traditional fabric gown with white lace details at the Starlomo premiere.

KieKie wears a structured maroon and green striped gown finished with white lace accents.

Sophia Chisom wearing a structured black mermaid dress at the Starlomo movie premiere in Lagos.

Sophia Chisom channels sculpted elegance in a black deep-plunge mermaid gown.

Lydia Lawrence-Nze wearing a metallic gold draped cape gown at the Starlomo movie premiere.

Lydia Lawrence-Nze chooses volume in a tiered metallic gold silhouette.

Iyabo Ojo wearing a green column gown with colourful geometric fabric panels at the Starlomo premiere.

Iyabo Ojo arrives in a forest green column dress embellished with colourful geometric fabric panels.

Efe Irele wearing a silver sequined mini dress, choker necklace, and maroon tights at the Starlomo premiere.

Efe Irele brings retro glamour in a silver sequined tunic dress and plum tights.

Lateef Adedimeji wearing a beige stitched jacket, gold chains, and striped patchwork trousers at the Starlomo premiere.

Lateef Adedimeji mixes beige tailoring with striped patchwork trousers.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php