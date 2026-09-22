See All the Stars Who Showed Up for the Starlomo Premiere in African Music Icon Style

What do you get when a movie premiere comes with an African Music Icon dress code? In Lagos, the answer was a red carpet where celebrities took the theme in completely different directions, from sequins and bold colour to patchwork and statement accessories.

The scene unfolded on Sunday, 20th September 2026, as stars gathered for the grand premiere of Starlomo. Produced by Akinyoola Ayoola, popularly known as Kamo State, and directed by Kayode Kasum, the film brought together familiar faces including Odunlade Adekola, Lateef Adedimeji, Ibrahim Chatta, Mike Afolarin, KieKie and Iyabo Ojo, among others.

Lateef Adedimeji was one of the stars bringing plenty of texture to the carpet, pairing a beige jacket with dark stitching and a black top layered with gold chains. His asymmetrical patchwork trousers added stripes and burgundy pockets to the mix, making the outfit feel like several different pieces had come together in one look.

Then there was Efe Irele, who took things somewhere altogether more glamorous. She described the look as channelling her “Star Girl”, stepping out in a silver sequinned tunic dress finished with mirrored disc trim and worn over deep maroon tights. A choker and crystal-bow heels completed the look, bringing the silver and deep red together beautifully.

Iyabo Ojo went all in on colour with a deep forest-green column gown, where geometric panels in blue, crimson, yellow and cream broke up the silhouette. She added red sunglasses and gold jewellery, turning the accessories into part of the colour story rather than simply finishing touches.

Timini Egbuson offered yet another interpretation, mixing an earthy patchwork jacket with a teal tie, wide-leg ivory trousers and a cream fedora. The relaxed proportions of the trousers and fedora gave the tailored pieces a more eclectic feel, while the different shades kept the outfit connected to the evening’s African-inspired theme.

And that was the fun of the Starlomo premiere. There was no single way to interpret an African Music Icon, so the red carpet became a mix of colour, texture, tailoring, sparkle and accessories, with each guest finding their own way into the theme.

Starlomo hits cinemas nationwide on Friday, 25th September 2026. See more looks from the premiere below.