Tems & Kim Kardashian Link Up at SKIMS London Flagship Launch in Sleek Dark Looks

What are the chances of Tems and Kim Kardashian linking up? Apparently, pretty high if there is a major global event involved. The Nigerian singer and American entrepreneur found themselves together in London for the SKIMS London Flagship launch, posing for photos inside the richly wood-panelled space and giving us two very different takes on dark-toned dressing.

Tems kept things sleek in a black strapless bodycon dress with subtle micro-beading tracing the straight neckline. The ankle-grazing hem kept the silhouette clean, while a half-up curly ponytail, structured silver drop earrings, a stacked bracelet and a glossy dark plum lip added just enough detail around the otherwise pared-back dress. If you are wondering how to style a black strapless bodycon dress, this is a good formula to borrow: keep the jewellery structured, pull the hair away from the shoulders and let the neckline and fitted silhouette remain visible.

Kim took the same dark-colour approach in a completely different direction. She wore a rich chocolate-brown look built around a fitted leather corset top, with micro-stud embellishments and horizontal front lacing, paired with a floor-length maxi skirt. The combination gives a corset-and-skirt outfit plenty of structure without relying on a bright colour, while her loose, centre-parted waves and warm bronzed makeup kept the beauty look soft against the leather.

The contrast between the two looks is where things get interesting. Tems used black, silver and plum to keep her outfit sleek and streamlined, while Kim stayed within shades of brown and let the texture of the leather and studded corset do more of the work. If you are figuring out how to style a leather corset top, pairing it with a floor-length skirt is one way to balance the fitted bodice, while keeping the rest of the accessories simple allows the corset details to remain visible.

And although their outfits took different routes, both looks show how much you can do with a dark colour palette without reaching for an all-black outfit. Tems kept hers close to the body and played with the contrast of silver jewellery and plum lips, while Kim layered chocolate brown, leather and warm makeup for a softer take on evening dressing. Together, they made quite the London fashion sighting.

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Photo Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram