From Feathers to Pinstripes: Every Look Tems Wore to the 2026 BET Awards

The 2026 BET Awards just wrapped up at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, and whilst the music was spectacular, we cannot stop talking about the fashion. Specifically, we need to talk about Tems. The Grammy-winning singer gave us a masterclass in versatility, shifting through three entirely different style eras in a single evening.

If you want a breakdown of what she wore from the arrivals line to her moments on stage, here is the full look book.

Look 1: The Earth-Toned Red Carpet Gown

For her arrival at the ceremony, Tems opted for a monochromatic, floor-length gown in a rich chocolate brown hue. The top of the dress featured a sleek halter neckline with a structured, form-fitting bodice. The texture changed completely at the hips, where the skirt cascaded into heavy layers of matching brown feathers that pooled gracefully around her feet as she posed on the carpet. She completed the look with a minimal diamond choker and long, soft waves.

Look 2: The Ethereal White Performance Dress

When it came time to take the stage to perform her single “What You Need”, Tems changed into an ivory cream halter gown. This dress focused heavily on draped textile art, featuring a plunge neckline constructed from sheer mesh and silk chiffon. The structured bodice was covered in swirling embroidery and delicate beadwork, accented by soft feather trim along the waist and trailing from her sleeves.

Look 3: The 90s Pinstripe Streetwear Tribute

For her second stage appearance of the night, Tems joined Tierra Whack to perform the Fugees classic “Fu-Gee-La” in honour of Ms. Lauryn Hill. To match the golden-era hip-hop mood, she stepped out in a bold streetwear look. She wore a sleeveless black vest top with a low neckline, paired with loose-fitting, low-rise trousers featuring thin white pinstripes. The outfit was styled with a matching pinstripe baker boy hat, chunky stacked silver bracelets, and a layered pendant necklace.