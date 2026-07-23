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See How Osas Ighodaro Serves Pure Glamour in a Metallic Ombré Set by Tubo RTW

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See How Osas Ighodaro Serves Pure Glamour in a Metallic Ombré Set by Tubo RTW

Osas Ighodaro raises the style bar in a two-piece metallic ombré co-ord set designed by Nigerian brand Tubo RTW, styled with stacked gold cuffs and a textured curly updo.
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Nigerian actress Osas Ighodaro wearing a metallic green square-neck crop top with branded elastic waistband by Tubo RTW, styled with a curly updo and chunky gold arm cuffs.

Nollywood star Osas Ighodaro posing outdoors in a metallic green crinkle-textured crop top from her Tubo RTW two-piece co-ord set.

Osas? Osas Ighodaro? The lady just gets it when it comes to style and fashion. Just leave it to her. One time she’s strutting the red carpet of a movie premiere in an Edo inspired outfit, another, she’s in a silver ballgown uniquely constructed from 400 repurposed metal sponges made by Veekee James, and then, the one that just captured our attention, she’s in a two-piece that brings resort wear straight to high fashion.

This time, she stepped out wearing a set designed by Tubo RTW. The top features a square neckline crop cut with wide shoulder straps, sitting above matching high-waisted, wide-leg trousers. What makes the set stand out is the fabric: a textured crinkle material that shifts from an emerald green top into a warm bronze-gold gradient at the hem. Both pieces are detailed with branded elastic waistbands that add a subtle streetwear contrast to the tailoring.

Osas Ighodaro standing beside a pool wearing a Tubo RTW two-piece set featuring a green metallic crop top and wide-leg trousers transitioning into bronze-gold ombré at the hem.

Full view of Nigerian actress Osas Ighodaro in a high-fashion resort wear ombré co-ord set designed by Nigerian brand Tubo RTW

She completed the styling with chunky metallic cuff bracelets on both wrists and oversized hoop earrings. Her hair is styled in a textured curly updo with slicked sides, paired with bronze makeup and a glossed lip.

Actress Osas Ighodaro lowering rimless tinted sunglasses, showing dark bronze eyeshadow, oversized hoop earrings, and stacked gold wrist cuffs paired with a green Tubo RTW top.

Beauty and accessory styling details of Osas Ighodaro featuring rimless sunglasses, gold statement jewellery, and bronze glam in a Tubo RTW outfit.

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Photo Credit: Osas Ighodaro/Instagram

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