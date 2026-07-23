Beauty Look
See How Osas Ighodaro Serves Pure Glamour in a Metallic Ombré Set by Tubo RTW
Osas Ighodaro raises the style bar in a two-piece metallic ombré co-ord set designed by Nigerian brand Tubo RTW, styled with stacked gold cuffs and a textured curly updo.
Osas? Osas Ighodaro? The lady just gets it when it comes to style and fashion. Just leave it to her. One time she’s strutting the red carpet of a movie premiere in an Edo inspired outfit, another, she’s in a silver ballgown uniquely constructed from 400 repurposed metal sponges made by Veekee James, and then, the one that just captured our attention, she’s in a two-piece that brings resort wear straight to high fashion.
This time, she stepped out wearing a set designed by Tubo RTW. The top features a square neckline crop cut with wide shoulder straps, sitting above matching high-waisted, wide-leg trousers. What makes the set stand out is the fabric: a textured crinkle material that shifts from an emerald green top into a warm bronze-gold gradient at the hem. Both pieces are detailed with branded elastic waistbands that add a subtle streetwear contrast to the tailoring.
She completed the styling with chunky metallic cuff bracelets on both wrists and oversized hoop earrings. Her hair is styled in a textured curly updo with slicked sides, paired with bronze makeup and a glossed lip.
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Photo Credit: Osas Ighodaro/Instagram