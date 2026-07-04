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Roses, Vines & a Gorgeous Gown: Idia Aisien's Birthday Look Is One to See

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Roses, Vines & a Gorgeous Gown: Idia Aisien’s Birthday Look Is One to See

Media personality Idia Aisien marks her birthday in a bespoke botanical gown by Pesigha Elizabeth Selekere and styled by Henry Emeka, featuring hand-placed roses and trailing green vines.
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Idia Aisien holding an apple above her head while posing in a sheer botanical mesh gown designed by Pesigha Elizabeth Selekere.

Idia Aisien models a custom floral-embellished gown styled by Henry Emeka for her birthday gallery.

Could Idia Aisien be in her blooming era? Looking at her latest birthday portraits, we wouldn’t blame you for saying yes.

To celebrate her special day, the media personality and actress stepped into a serene garden courtyard in a bespoke gown that feels like a love letter to growth, renewal, and new beginnings. At first glance, it almost looks as though the flowers are blooming directly from her skin.

The floor-length piece is built on a sheer, skin-toned mesh base that mirrors her complexion, allowing the vibrant pink, bright blue, and white roses across the bodice to take centre stage. As the eye travels down the gown, the dense floral arrangement gives way to cascading vines, ivy leaves, and scattered blossoms that spill gracefully onto the stone pathway.

Idia Aisien featuring neutral brown soft-glam makeup and long water-wave curls, wearing a strapless bodice decorated with pink and blue roses.

Portrait of media personality Idia Aisien showcasing her beauty look for her birthday editorial shoot.

The look was created by fashion designer Pesigha Elizabeth Selekere and styled by creative director Henry Emeka, who wisely kept the focus on the dress itself. Idia paired the gown with soft-glam makeup featuring sculpted neutral brown lips and long, voluminous water-wave curls flowing down her back.

If blooming season had a dress code, this might just be it.

Idia Aisien standing in a stone courtyard wearing a strapless flesh-toned gown adorned with trailing green vines and multi-coloured roses.

Media personality Idia Aisien debuting her birthday look in a bespoke botanical dress by Pesigha Elizabeth Selekere.

 

Photo Credit: Idia Aisien/Instagram

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