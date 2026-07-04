Roses, Vines & a Gorgeous Gown: Idia Aisien’s Birthday Look Is One to See

Could Idia Aisien be in her blooming era? Looking at her latest birthday portraits, we wouldn’t blame you for saying yes.

To celebrate her special day, the media personality and actress stepped into a serene garden courtyard in a bespoke gown that feels like a love letter to growth, renewal, and new beginnings. At first glance, it almost looks as though the flowers are blooming directly from her skin.

The floor-length piece is built on a sheer, skin-toned mesh base that mirrors her complexion, allowing the vibrant pink, bright blue, and white roses across the bodice to take centre stage. As the eye travels down the gown, the dense floral arrangement gives way to cascading vines, ivy leaves, and scattered blossoms that spill gracefully onto the stone pathway.

The look was created by fashion designer Pesigha Elizabeth Selekere and styled by creative director Henry Emeka, who wisely kept the focus on the dress itself. Idia paired the gown with soft-glam makeup featuring sculpted neutral brown lips and long, voluminous water-wave curls flowing down her back.

If blooming season had a dress code, this might just be it.

Photo Credit: Idia Aisien/Instagram