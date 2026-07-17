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Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman's Birthday Photos Just Made Purple & Pink Even Prettier

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Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman’s Birthday Photos Just Made Purple & Pink Even Prettier

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman is celebrating her birthday with beautiful new portraits in a custom rose-pink and purple gown. The historic double AMVCA winner paired the stunning look with personal reflections on her growth, alongside a sweet public tribute from her husband, Ibrahim Suleiman.
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Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman looking over her shoulder in a pink off-the-shoulder gown with cascading floor-length fringe and a moving sash.

Double AMVCA winner Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman celebrates her new age in a styled pink and purple fashion shoot.

Purple and pink are already a beautiful pairing, but Linda EjioforSuleiman has just given us another reason to keep both colours on our mood boards. To celebrate her birthday, the award-winning actress shared a set of stunning portraits in a custom look that feels romantic, elegant, and made for the occasion.

Linda opted for a custom rose-pink satin gown that strikes the perfect balance between timeless elegance and modern style. The dress features a classic off-the-shoulder draped neckline, elevated by a sweeping chiffon sash flowing from her shoulder. For a bit of structural detail, the lower section of the gown is decorated with three-dimensional floral shapes and purple and pink sequins, which cascade into a floor-length fringed skirt with a high leg slit. She completed the look with vibrant fuchsia slide heels, a single-strand pearl necklace, and soft, voluminous side-parted waves.

Actress Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman in a custom rose-pink gown with a long fringe skirt, 3D purple sequins flowers, and a flowing chiffon sash.

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman models her complete birthday outfit featuring a high leg slit, structured floral details, and fuchsia slide heels.

Taking to Instagram to share the portraits, Linda penned a reflective note to herself, looking back at her journey with immense gratitude:

“To the little girl who dared to dream, thank you for believing that life could be beautiful, even when you couldn’t see how… To the woman I am today… thank you for choosing kindness over bitterness, faith over fear, growth over comfort, and love over everything else. You are stronger than you know, softer than the world expected, and living proof that God’s timing is always perfect.”

The sweetness didn’t end there. Her husband, Ibrahim Suleiman, also shared a heartfelt tribute, celebrating not just Linda’s birthday but the woman she has continued to become. Reflecting on her devotion to their family and the exciting chapter ahead in her career, he wrote:

I call you sunshine because you were literally the brightest part of my life during the darkest year of my existence. I am proud of you. The you who took a step back in her career because you brought Keon into this world. The you who took her time until she was ready to re-emerge. The you who trusted God enough to be patient for the accolades. The you we are all excited for in this new season.

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman showcasing her birthday makeup with a dark ombré lip, wavy hair, a pearl bracelet, and a single-strand pearl necklace.

The detailed beauty and accessories look of Nollywood star Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman for her celebratory birthday portraits.

That new season is already off to a remarkable start. Earlier this year, Linda made AMVCA history by winning both Best Lead Actress for “The Serpent’s Gift” and Best Supporting Actress for “The Herd” on the same night, becoming one of the ceremony’s biggest winners. Looking at everything she has accomplished and all that’s still ahead, this birthday feels like a beautiful celebration of both the journey so far and everything still to come.

Nollywood actress Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman wearing a custom rose-pink satin dress with 3D embellished floral appliqués and a pearl necklace.

AMVCA-winning actress Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman poses in a custom pink gown for her 2026 birthday photoshoot.

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Photo Credit: Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman/Instagram

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