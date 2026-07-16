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See Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Shamz Garuba & Viola Davis in the First Children of Blood and Bone Photos

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Movies & TV

See Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Shamz Garuba & Viola Davis in the First Children of Blood and Bone Photos

Paramount Pictures has released first-look images from Tomi Adeyemi’s Children of Blood and Bone movie adaptation. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the 2027 fantasy epic stars Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, and Shamz Garuba.
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Amandla Stenberg as Princess Amari, Thuso Mbedu as Zélie Adebola, and Tosin Cole as Tzain standing on a sandy riverbank in the kingdom of Orïsha.

Amandla Stenberg as Princess Amari, Thuso Mbedu as Zélie Adebola, and Tosin Cole as Tzain standing on a sandy riverbank in the kingdom of Orïsha.

January 2027 seems a long time to finally get to watch “Children of Blood and Bone,” but guess what? While we are waiting like the patient people we are, we are feasting our eyes on these photos.

Paramount Pictures has officially unveiled the first-look images from the highly anticipated film adaptation of “Children of Blood and Bone,” based on the phenomenally successful, No. 1 New York Times bestselling YA fantasy novel by Nigerian-American author Tomi Adeyemi.

Set in the mystical kingdom of Orïsha, the story follows Zélie Adebola (played by the incredible Thuso Mbedu), a young woman on a perilous quest to restore the magic violently stripped away from her people, the Maji, by a ruthless king. Along the way, she is joined by her brother Tzain (Tosin Cole), Princess Amari (Amandla Stenberg), and Prince Inan (Damson Idris) in a high-stakes, epic battle against oppression.

With the film officially locked in to hit cinemas and IMAX on 15 January 2027, the newly released production photos show us exactly how director Gina PrinceBythewood (The Woman King, The Old Guard) is bringing the vibrant, high-fantasy aesthetic of Orïsha to life.

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood standing on the set of the Children of Blood and Bone film adaptation with camera equipment in the foreground.

Filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood directing behind the scenes during the production of the fantasy epic.

For the audience, this isn’t just another Hollywood blockbuster—it is a celebration of representation and heritage. Not only is the source material deeply rooted in Yoruba mythology and culture, but the production also went the extra mile by filming key parts of the movie right here in Lagos, Nigeria!

The star-studded lineup boasts some of the most celebrated and exciting Nigerian talent working today, both in Hollywood and the local creative industry. Here is who you should be looking out for:

  • Richard MofeDamijo (RMD): Nollywood’s ultimate leading man joins the legendary ranks of the cast, bringing his signature prestige and brilliance to the epic.

  • Ayra Starr: The global Afrobeats superstar and fashion icon is officially making her Hollywood debut, adding some serious star power to the production.

  • Chiwetel Ejiofor: The Oscar-nominated powerhouse actor takes on the critical role of the ruthless King Saran.

  • Cynthia Erivo: The British-Nigerian powerhouse stars as the formidable Admiral Kaea.

  • Zackary Momoh and Bukky Bakray: British-Nigerian actors Zackary Momoh (The Nevers) and Bukky Bakray (Rocks) bring their immense screen presence to Orïsha’s unfolding drama.

  • The New Generation of Nollywood Stars: Keep an eye out for exceptional talents like Pamilerin Ayodeji, Shamz Garuba, Temi Fagbenle, , and Kola Bodunde, who round out this incredible ensemble.

Thuso Mbedu as Zélie Adebola dancing during a Maji community celebration with Shamz Garuba dancing on the far left.

A vibrant Maji festival scene in Orïsha featuring Thuso Mbedu as Zélie Adebola and Shamz Garuba participating in a traditional West African-inspired cultural celebration.

Behind the scenes, the project is helmed by a powerhouse creative team. Gina Prince-Bythewood directs the film from a screenplay she co-wrote with Tomi Adeyemi. The production is produced by Wyck Godfrey, John Fischer, Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, Karen Rosenfelt, and Matt Jackson, with Tomi Adeyemi and Reggie Rock Bythewood serving as executive producers.

The production stars Hollywood royalty alongside its rising stars, with Viola Davis as Mama Agba, Idris Elba as Lekan, and Regina King as Queen Nehanda.

Viola Davis as Mama Agba in a green and yellow patterned wrap touching the shoulder of Thuso Mbedu as Zélie Adebola inside a wooden training pavilion.

Viola Davis as the wise mentor Mama Agba guiding a young Zélie Adebola, played by Thuso Mbedu, inside a rustic martial arts training sanctuary.

Damson Idris as Prince Inan and Cynthia Erivo as Admiral Kaea in matching red and grey leather armour with gold lion medallions on the chest.

Damson Idris as Prince Inan and Cynthia Erivo as Admiral Kaea in matching red and grey leather armour with gold lion medallions on the chest.

Lashana Lynch as Jumoke wearing a vibrant purple and pink traditional West African-inspired robe and headwrap in a white sand desert.

Lashana Lynch in character as Jumoke amidst the sweeping desert landscape of the mystical kingdom.

Thuso Mbedu as Zélie Adebola with white hair and a floral headpiece standing beside Damson Idris as Prince Inan in an Orïsha forest.

Thuso Mbedu stars as Zélie Adebola alongside Damson Idris as Prince Inan in a forest scene from the fantasy film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s novel.

Chiwetel Ejiofor as King Saran, Regina King as Queen Nehanda, and Amandla Stenberg as Princess Amari seated on ornate golden thrones in the royal palace.

Chiwetel Ejiofor as King Saran, Regina King as Queen Nehanda, and Amandla Stenberg as Princess Amari seated on ornate golden thrones in the royal palace.

Damson Idris as Prince Inan wearing a blue wrap with white traditional facial paint and body art, holding a carved sceptre.

Damson Idris portrays Prince Inan, showing his character’s striking visual style and connection to the royal guards of Orïsha.

Tosin Cole as Tzain wearing a textured brown shawl and patterned trousers, standing on a rocky riverbank in Orïsha.

Tosin Cole as Zélie’s brother, Tzain, captured in a dramatic landscape scene from the fantasy movie.

Amandla Stenberg as Princess Amari wearing a brown wrap top and yellow fringed skirt on a sandy path looking up with an intense expression.

Amandla Stenberg portrays the royal fugitive Princess Amari, captured in a moment of survival on a dusty forest track in the kingdom of Orïsha.

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Photo Credit: Children of Blood and Bone/Instagram

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