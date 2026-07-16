See Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Shamz Garuba & Viola Davis in the First Children of Blood and Bone Photos

January 2027 seems a long time to finally get to watch “Children of Blood and Bone,” but guess what? While we are waiting like the patient people we are, we are feasting our eyes on these photos.

Paramount Pictures has officially unveiled the first-look images from the highly anticipated film adaptation of “Children of Blood and Bone,” based on the phenomenally successful, No. 1 New York Times bestselling YA fantasy novel by Nigerian-American author Tomi Adeyemi.

Set in the mystical kingdom of Orïsha, the story follows Zélie Adebola (played by the incredible Thuso Mbedu), a young woman on a perilous quest to restore the magic violently stripped away from her people, the Maji, by a ruthless king. Along the way, she is joined by her brother Tzain (Tosin Cole), Princess Amari (Amandla Stenberg), and Prince Inan (Damson Idris) in a high-stakes, epic battle against oppression.

With the film officially locked in to hit cinemas and IMAX on 15 January 2027, the newly released production photos show us exactly how director Gina Prince–Bythewood (The Woman King, The Old Guard) is bringing the vibrant, high-fantasy aesthetic of Orïsha to life.

For the audience, this isn’t just another Hollywood blockbuster—it is a celebration of representation and heritage. Not only is the source material deeply rooted in Yoruba mythology and culture, but the production also went the extra mile by filming key parts of the movie right here in Lagos, Nigeria!

The star-studded lineup boasts some of the most celebrated and exciting Nigerian talent working today, both in Hollywood and the local creative industry. Here is who you should be looking out for:

Richard Mofe – Damijo ( RMD ): Nollywood’s ultimate leading man joins the legendary ranks of the cast, bringing his signature prestige and brilliance to the epic.

Ayra Starr : The global Afrobeats superstar and fashion icon is officially making her Hollywood debut, adding some serious star power to the production.

Chiwetel Ejiofor : The Oscar-nominated powerhouse actor takes on the critical role of the ruthless King Saran.

Cynthia Erivo : The British-Nigerian powerhouse stars as the formidable Admiral Kaea.

Zackary Momoh and Bukky Bakray : British-Nigerian actors Zackary Momoh (The Nevers) and Bukky Bakray (Rocks) bring their immense screen presence to Orïsha’s unfolding drama.

The New Generation of Nollywood Stars: Keep an eye out for exceptional talents like Pamilerin Ayodeji, Shamz Garuba, Temi Fagbenle, , and Kola Bodunde, who round out this incredible ensemble.

Behind the scenes, the project is helmed by a powerhouse creative team. Gina Prince-Bythewood directs the film from a screenplay she co-wrote with Tomi Adeyemi. The production is produced by Wyck Godfrey, John Fischer, Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, Karen Rosenfelt, and Matt Jackson, with Tomi Adeyemi and Reggie Rock Bythewood serving as executive producers.

The production stars Hollywood royalty alongside its rising stars, with Viola Davis as Mama Agba, Idris Elba as Lekan, and Regina King as Queen Nehanda.

***

Photo Credit: Children of Blood and Bone/Instagram