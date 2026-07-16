The Countdown to WAFCON 2026 Is On! Here’s Everything You Need to Know

It has been an absolutely sensational season of football so far. With the drama, spectacles, and unforgettable moments of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America now greatly coming to an end, the international spotlight shifts directly back to our continent. A brand-new tournament is about to begin, and it promises to keep the football fever running at an all-time high: the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026 is almost here!

Running from 25 July to 16 August 2026 in Morocco, this tournament is about much more than just beautiful goals. It is a celebration of pure athletic brilliance, representation, and world-class football on the grandest continental stage.

Whether you are a hardcore football enthusiast or just here for the pure match-day vibes and to cheer on our phenomenal athletes, here is absolutely everything you need to know about WAFCON 2026.

For the first time in history, the tournament has expanded from 12 to 16 participating nations. This means more representation, more matches to obsess over, and more incredible stories of women breaking barriers across Africa.

Morocco is also setting a magnificent milestone by becoming the first country ever to host three consecutive editions of WAFCON. Matches are being played across state-of-the-art stadiums in three major host cities, including the vibrant hubs of Rabat and Casablanca.

Let’s talk about our very own queens! The Super Falcons of Nigeria—the reigning defending champions—enter WAFCON 2026 hunting for an unprecedented, record-extending 11th continental title.

With the squad packed with absolute superstars, the Falcons are stationed in Casablanca at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium for Group C, where they face a thrilling lineup of opening fixtures:

Nigeria vs Malawi — 28 July 2026, 21:00 WAT

Nigeria vs Zambia — 1 August 2026, 21:00 WAT

Nigeria vs Egypt — 5 August 2026, 21:00 WAT

Keep a close eye on Malawi! Nicknamed the “Scorchers,” they are making their tournament debut and are expected to bring plenty of elements of surprise to Group C.

While winning the coveted gold trophy is the ultimate dream, there is an even bigger prize on the line. WAFCON 2026 serves as Africa’s official qualifying pathway for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027.

The four teams that successfully battle their way into the WAFCON semi-finals will earn automatic tickets to Brazil, with two additional teams heading to the inter-continental play-offs.

The 16 competing nations have been split across four groups:

Group A (Rabat):

Morocco

Algeria

Kenya

Senegal

Group B (Rabat):

South Africa

Côte d’Ivoire

Burkina Faso

Tanzania

Group C (Casablanca):

Nigeria

Zambia

Egypt

Malawi

Group D (Fes):