From Tacha to Veekee James: The Best Guest Looks From Peller & Jarvis’ Traditional Wedding

If you thought Peller and Jarvis were the only ones serving unforgettable fashion at their traditional wedding, the guest list came prepared too. With Peller and Jarvis officially tying the knot over the weekend, their traditional wedding quickly became one of the most talked-about events on social media. The celebration, which held on Sunday, 2 August 2026, brought together some of the biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and content creation, and the asoebi colour was impossible to miss. Deep burgundy, crimson, and rich wine tones took over the celebration, and the ladies gave us plenty of traditional wedding style inspiration.

Guests including Tacha, Veekee James, and Prudent Gabriel made a strong case for why asoebi fashion remains one of the most exciting parts of a Nigerian traditional wedding. Tacha stepped out in a deep burgundy floor-length gown built on a sheer lace base covered in micro-sequins. The structured corset bodice, sculpted cups, and halterneck detail gave the dress a striking shape, while the gathered drape across the hips flowed into a sleek skirt. She paired it with sheer lace fingerless gloves, a sculpted metallic gele in deep red and black tones, statement earrings, and a textured gold clutch.

Veekee James chose a rich crimson mermaid gown covered in tonal sequins and micro-beading. The structured corset bodice featured bold geometric extensions along the neckline, while the fitted silhouette opened into a flared hem with a dramatic side train made of layered ruffles. Her metallic pleated gele, gold bangles, and crystal clutch completed the look beautifully.

Prudent Gabriel took a more streamlined approach in a floor-length burgundy sequin mermaid gown with a high neckline, long sleeves, and subtle shoulder cutouts. She finished the outfit with a wrapped turban-style gele and a compact metallic gold clutch, showing that a simpler silhouette can still make a strong impression.

One thing this wedding made clear is that deep red and burgundy were the defining colours of Peller and Jarvis’ traditional wedding asoebi, and the guests embraced them in completely different ways. From corseted gowns and mermaid silhouettes to sculptural geles and gold accessories, the wedding gave us plenty of ideas for anyone planning a traditional wedding, an owambe, or a major celebration.

See more guest looks below: