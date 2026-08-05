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From Tacha to Veekee James: The Best Guest Looks From Peller & Jarvis’ Traditional Wedding

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From Tacha to Veekee James: The Best Guest Looks From Peller & Jarvis’ Traditional Wedding

Celebrity guests including Tacha, Veekee James, and Prudent Gabriel stepped out in striking deep burgundy and crimson asoebi gowns for Peller and Jarvis’ traditional wedding.
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Tacha, Veekee James, and Prudent Gabriel wearing deep burgundy and crimson sequined traditional asoebi gowns at Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding.

Nigerian fashion figures Tacha, Veekee James, and Prudent Gabriel showcase deep burgundy and crimson asoebi style inspiration at Peller and Jarvis’ traditional wedding.

If you thought Peller and Jarvis were the only ones serving unforgettable fashion at their traditional wedding, the guest list came prepared too. With Peller and Jarvis officially tying the knot over the weekend, their traditional wedding quickly became one of the most talked-about events on social media. The celebration, which held on Sunday, 2 August 2026, brought together some of the biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and content creation, and the asoebi colour was impossible to miss. Deep burgundy, crimson, and rich wine tones took over the celebration, and the ladies gave us plenty of traditional wedding style inspiration.

Guests including Tacha, Veekee James, and Prudent Gabriel made a strong case for why asoebi fashion remains one of the most exciting parts of a Nigerian traditional wedding. Tacha stepped out in a deep burgundy floor-length gown built on a sheer lace base covered in micro-sequins. The structured corset bodice, sculpted cups, and halterneck detail gave the dress a striking shape, while the gathered drape across the hips flowed into a sleek skirt. She paired it with sheer lace fingerless gloves, a sculpted metallic gele in deep red and black tones, statement earrings, and a textured gold clutch.

Tacha wearing a deep burgundy embellished lace corset gown with a halterneck, matching gele, sheer lace gloves, and a gold clutch bag at Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding.

Tacha wears a corseted burgundy micro-sequin gown paired with a metallic black and red gele, fingerless lace gloves, and a textured gold clutch for traditional wedding asoebi inspiration. Photo Credit: Tacha/Instagram 

Veekee James chose a rich crimson mermaid gown covered in tonal sequins and micro-beading. The structured corset bodice featured bold geometric extensions along the neckline, while the fitted silhouette opened into a flared hem with a dramatic side train made of layered ruffles. Her metallic pleated gele, gold bangles, and crystal clutch completed the look beautifully.

Veekee James wearing a rich crimson corset gown with geometric spires along the off-the-shoulder neckline, a ruffled side train, and a crystal sphere clutch at Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding.

Veekee James styles a rich crimson mermaid gown featuring structural geometric corset spires, a flared ruffle train, a rounded metallic gele, and a pave crystal spherical bag. Photo Credit: Veekee James/Instagram 

Prudent Gabriel took a more streamlined approach in a floor-length burgundy sequin mermaid gown with a high neckline, long sleeves, and subtle shoulder cutouts. She finished the outfit with a wrapped turban-style gele and a compact metallic gold clutch, showing that a simpler silhouette can still make a strong impression.

Prudent Gabriel wearing a floor-length burgundy sequin gown with shoulder cutouts, long sleeves, a wrapped turban gele, and a gold clutch bag at Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding.

Prudent Gabriel styles a burgundy sequin mermaid gown with a high crew neckline, shoulder cutouts, a wrapped turban gele, and a compact metallic gold clutch bag. Photo Credit: Prudent Gabriel/Instagram 

One thing this wedding made clear is that deep red and burgundy were the defining colours of Peller and Jarvis’ traditional wedding asoebi, and the guests embraced them in completely different ways. From corseted gowns and mermaid silhouettes to sculptural geles and gold accessories, the wedding gave us plenty of ideas for anyone planning a traditional wedding, an owambe, or a major celebration.

See more guest looks below:

Priscilla Ojo wearing an off-the-shoulder crimson corset gown with sculptured shoulder drapes, gold accents, matching gele, and a red handbag at Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding.

Priscilla Ojo in a structured crimson sequin gown featuring dramatic architectural shoulder drapes, a waist-cinching corset, a pleated gele, and a red Lady Dior top-handle bag. Photo Credit: Priscilla Ojo/Instagram 

Imisi wearing a crimson sequin corseted gown with feathered shoulder accents, draped waist, matching gele, and a red clutch bag at Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding.

Imisioluwa Ayanwale styles a crimson sequined asoebi gown featuring feather-embellished shoulders, a side-draped skirt, a metallic folded gele, and a structured red clutch bag. Photo Credit: Imisioluwa Ayanwale/Instagram 

Iyabo Ojo wearing a deep burgundy embellished corset gown with a dramatic ruffled volume hem, crystal fringe neckline, and matching gele at Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding.

Iyabo Ojo wearing a burgundy sequin corset dress detailed with crystal fringe accents along the collar, paired with a sculpted metallic gele and a red embellished mini bag. Photo Credit: Iyabo Ojo/Instagram 

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