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Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux Just Served the Sweetest Matching Traditional Wedding Looks
Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux wore matching burgundy traditional attire by Lasosa By Pam Pam and Deji & Kola for Peller and Jarvis’ traditional wedding.
Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux will not only serve love on your timelines, but will also serve sweet matching looks wherever they step out! The couple joined a host of celebrities and fellow content creators to celebrate the colourful traditional wedding ceremony of Peller and Jarvis, turning the event into their personal runway in coordinated burgundy traditional attire designed to complement each other from head to toe.
Stepping out in pure elegance, Priscilla was styled by Emmanuel Goodnews Icon in a custom gown by Lasosa By Pam Pam. The outfit features a sheer-panelled corset bodice with linear micro-beading tapering into a sharp V-waistline, paired with a fitted, floor-length skirt in fully beaded burgundy sequin fabric that flows into a subtle train. The structured collar curves off the shoulder with pleated folds and beaded floral accents along the inner trim. She completed her outfit with a multi-toned structured Gele, a red patent leather mini Lady Dior handbag, stacked metallic bracelets, and a fine gold necklace.
Standing right beside her, Juma Jux looked every bit the dapper gentleman in a custom Agbada created by Deji & Kola and styled by Swazzi. His rich wine-red outfit features geometric contrast embroidery across the chest panel, paired with a matching patterned Fila folded to the side. He finished his appearance with silver diamond-cut chain necklaces, a diamond pendant, tinted rimless sunglasses, a luxury watch, and black studded loafers.
From their affectionate poses together by the luxury cars to their seamless color coordination, their matching outfit moment gives us major couple goals, making them absolute perfection for anyone looking for traditional fashion inspiration!
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Photo Credit: Priscilla Ojo/Instagram