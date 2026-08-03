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Sheba Wins Big Brother Naija Season 11 Week 2 Head of House Challenge

BBNaija Season 11 housemate Sheba wins the Week 2 Arena games challenge, securing immunity from eviction and taking over leadership of the house from Chimsom Chuka.
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Sheba smiling in official Big Brother Naija Season 11 graphic announcing her as Week 2 Head of House.

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate Sheba emerges as Week 2 Head of House after winning the Arena games challenge to secure eviction immunity.

There’s a new Head of House in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house, and it is Sheba! She took over the crown for Week 2 after navigating a three-stage Arena games challenge. The game pushed the housemates on speed, agility, and quick problem-solving as they raced through a puzzle, a sack race, and a balloon task, with Sheba finishing first to lock in the victory.

Taking over the reins from Week 1 Head of House Chimsom Chuka, the 32-year-old broadcaster from Plateau State—whose real name is Faith Gamde—steps into the top spot for the week ahead. Winning the challenge guarantees her direct immunity from this week’s eviction, keeping her completely safe from nominations and giving her full control as leader of the house. As Head of House, she takes charge of coordinating daily routines, managing chore allocations, and directing the group’s weekly wager preparations.

Following the games, Biggie kept the housemates on their toes by delaying immediate announcements about her deputy and the specific luxury lounge perks for the week. Before entering the house, Sheba was already known for her articulate media background and vocal impression skills, and housemates will now be looking to her communication style to steer the ship for Week 2.

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