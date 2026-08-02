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Denim Agbada? Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Just Gave Us One of His Best BBNaija S11 Sunday Show Looks

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Denim Agbada? Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Just Gave Us One of His Best BBNaija S11 Sunday Show Looks

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu hosted the BBNaija Season 11 Sunday Live show in a custom sky-blue denim Agbada by Deji & Kola, featuring tonal embroidery and a matching Fila cap.
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Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wearing a sky-blue denim Agbada ensemble by Deji and Kola with blue suede loafers inside an airport hangar.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu demonstrates the drape and silhouette of his custom Deji & Kola sky-blue denim Agbada, paired seamlessly with matching tailored trousers and dark blue suede loafers.

You know that when Ebuka ObiUchendu comes on your screen for the Sunday shows on Big Brother Naija, he comes through with fashion and style. And not just ordinary fashion. There is always something about his look that makes you pause, rewind, and look again, because whatever he has on, it never quite looks like something you have seen before. Tonight was no different. He captioned it himself: “Denim Sunday.” And that is exactly what it was.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wearing a sky-blue denim Agbada by Deji and Kola with matching trousers, aviator sunglasses, and blue loafers inside an aircraft hangar.

Description (Caption): Big Brother Naija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu steps out in a sky-blue denim Agbada designed by Deji & Kola, styled with tonal geometric embroidery, a white Buba tunic, tailored trousers, dark aviators, and navy loafers.

The Agbada is crafted in a sky-blue denim-look fabric with tonal embroidery along the neckline, front panels, and hems, using geometric and box-stitched motifs that add texture without taking away from the colour. Underneath, a clean white Buba provides a sharp contrast against the blue, with matching light-blue tailored trousers completing the monochromatic line from top to bottom. A sky-blue Fila folded neatly in the traditional style sits on his head, taking the look all the way through without a single element breaking the theme. Head to toe, it is one continuous statement.

buka Obi-Uchendu gesturing in a sky-blue denim Agbada featuring intricate geometric embroidery down the front panels and a white collared Buba underneath.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu highlights the artisanal geometric embroidery on his sky-blue denim Agbada by Nigerian menswear brand Deji & Kola during Big Brother Naija Sunday Live.

The accessories bring it all together without adding noise. Dark aviator sunglasses give the look a modern, cool edge that sits comfortably alongside the traditional silhouette of the Agbada. Dark blue textured suede loafers on his feet, a well-groomed beard, an ear stud, and clean rings round everything off with the kind of restraint that actually makes a look land harder.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wearing a matching sky-blue denim Fila cap, blue aviator sunglasses, and an embroidered Agbada collar by Deji and Kola.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu showcasing the intricate box-stitched embroidery on his Deji & Kola denim Agbada, completed with a neatly folded sky-blue Fila cap and dark aviator sunglasses.

Denim and Agbada in the same sentence should not work this well. But Ebuka has always had a way of making the unexpected feel completely natural, and “Denim Sunday” is now officially a phrase we are going to be using for a very long time.

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Photo Credit: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu/Instagram

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