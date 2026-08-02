Denim Agbada? Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Just Gave Us One of His Best BBNaija S11 Sunday Show Looks

You know that when Ebuka Obi–Uchendu comes on your screen for the Sunday shows on Big Brother Naija, he comes through with fashion and style. And not just ordinary fashion. There is always something about his look that makes you pause, rewind, and look again, because whatever he has on, it never quite looks like something you have seen before. Tonight was no different. He captioned it himself: “Denim Sunday.” And that is exactly what it was.

The Agbada is crafted in a sky-blue denim-look fabric with tonal embroidery along the neckline, front panels, and hems, using geometric and box-stitched motifs that add texture without taking away from the colour. Underneath, a clean white Buba provides a sharp contrast against the blue, with matching light-blue tailored trousers completing the monochromatic line from top to bottom. A sky-blue Fila folded neatly in the traditional style sits on his head, taking the look all the way through without a single element breaking the theme. Head to toe, it is one continuous statement.

The accessories bring it all together without adding noise. Dark aviator sunglasses give the look a modern, cool edge that sits comfortably alongside the traditional silhouette of the Agbada. Dark blue textured suede loafers on his feet, a well-groomed beard, an ear stud, and clean rings round everything off with the kind of restraint that actually makes a look land harder.

Denim and Agbada in the same sentence should not work this well. But Ebuka has always had a way of making the unexpected feel completely natural, and “Denim Sunday” is now officially a phrase we are going to be using for a very long time.

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Photo Credit: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu/Instagram