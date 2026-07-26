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Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Second BBNaija Season 11 Look Is Giving South-South Royalty

Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu debuts his second Big Brother Naija Season 11 premiere look in a custom South-South inspired royal ATAFO ensemble featuring a metallic lattice sequin tunic and floor-length black velvet wrapper.
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Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in a long-sleeved lattice sequin tunic and floor-length black velvet wrapper skirt paired with zebra-print leather loafers inside an aviation hangar for Big Brother Naija Season 11.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu presents an ATAFO South-South royal menswear fusion attire during the Big Brother Naija Season 11 opening night.

Didn’t we tell you that Ebuka ObiUchendu was not going to stop at one outfit for launch night? One look was never going to be enough. That is why he is the indisputable GOAT of BBNaija hosting fashion, and look two just proved it all over again.

For his second ensemble, again custom-designed by ATAFO, Ebuka stepped out in a striking fusion of traditional South-South royal menswear and high-fashion editorial drama.

The top is a long-sleeved crew-neck tunic crafted from a metallic silver and black lattice-patterned sequin lace—geometric, structured, and catching the light from every single angle. Beneath it, a floor-length deep black velvet wrapper skirt cascades cleanly from a fitted waist. The matte richness of the velvet sits in deliberate contrast against the reflective sheen of the tunic above. The two textures should not work together as seamlessly as they do—and yet, here we are.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu holding an umbrella with a sculpted animal handle, wearing a black traditional cap with a sparkling jewelled brooch and layered black beads for the Big Brother Naija Season 11 premiere.

Accessory detail of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s ATAFO ensemble highlighting the jewelled brooch, black bead strands, and ceremonial umbrella cane at the Big Brother Naija Season 11 premiere.

The styling takes the look into fully regal territory: a structured midnight-black traditional cap featuring a sparkling crystal brooch on the left, and layers of heavy, black bead strands draped across his chest to anchor its cultural heritage. He finished the ensemble with blue-tinted aviator sunglasses, polished black leather loafers boasting a bold monochrome zebra-stripe front apron, and a sleek black umbrella with an ornate metal handle carried as a ceremonial walking cane.

We told you to keep your fingers crossed, we are still watching to see if look three drops!

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wearing a metallic silver and black sequin tunic with heavy black coral beads, traditional cap with crystal brooch, and aviator sunglasses inside an airfield hangar for Big Brother Naija Season 11

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in his second launch night outfit for Big Brother Naija Season 11, featuring custom South-South inspired royal menswear by ATAFO.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu holding a black umbrella cane while wearing a metallic sequin lace tunic and floor-length velvet wrapper by ATAFO in an aircraft hangar for Big Brother Naija Season 11.

Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu poses in his second custom ATAFO outfit on the hangar tarmac during the Big Brother Naija Season 11 premiere.

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Photo Credit: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu/Instagram

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