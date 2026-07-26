Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Second BBNaija Season 11 Look Is Giving South-South Royalty

Didn’t we tell you that Ebuka Obi–Uchendu was not going to stop at one outfit for launch night? One look was never going to be enough. That is why he is the indisputable GOAT of BBNaija hosting fashion, and look two just proved it all over again.

For his second ensemble, again custom-designed by ATAFO, Ebuka stepped out in a striking fusion of traditional South-South royal menswear and high-fashion editorial drama.

The top is a long-sleeved crew-neck tunic crafted from a metallic silver and black lattice-patterned sequin lace—geometric, structured, and catching the light from every single angle. Beneath it, a floor-length deep black velvet wrapper skirt cascades cleanly from a fitted waist. The matte richness of the velvet sits in deliberate contrast against the reflective sheen of the tunic above. The two textures should not work together as seamlessly as they do—and yet, here we are.

The styling takes the look into fully regal territory: a structured midnight-black traditional cap featuring a sparkling crystal brooch on the left, and layers of heavy, black bead strands draped across his chest to anchor its cultural heritage. He finished the ensemble with blue-tinted aviator sunglasses, polished black leather loafers boasting a bold monochrome zebra-stripe front apron, and a sleek black umbrella with an ornate metal handle carried as a ceremonial walking cane.

We told you to keep your fingers crossed, we are still watching to see if look three drops!

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Photo Credit: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu/Instagram