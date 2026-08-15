Indie Nights Live Is Giving Lagos Independent Artists the Stage They Have Missed

Afro Vibes Africa’s new six-part live series, powered by Jack Daniel’s, opened at Bature Brewery with six independent artists and proof that the room was the missing piece all along.



Ask anyone how their favourite artist got big and they’ll tell you about a song. Ask the artist, and they’ll tell you about a room.



Independent artists in Nigeria have never lacked talent or audience. What they’ve lacked is a stage built specifically for them: proper production, proper sound, a room that takes the work as seriously as the artist does. On the 2nd of August, Bature Brewery became that room.

This was the opening chapter of Indie Nights Live, a six-part monthly series created by Afro Vibes Africa and powered by Jack Daniel‘s. Six artists, one stage, and an audience that hadn’t heard of half the line-up before that night. They left as the loudest advocates for all six.

Inside the Room

Inside, the room did what it was built to do: hold attention, set after set. Funmi Abimbola, Senior Brand Manager at Brown Forman Portfolio Nigeria, was in the crowd for it and said,

“Independence isn’t a mood for us; it’s the whole brand. Jack Daniel’s has done things its own way since 1866, and that’s exactly what drew us to this room: artists who’d built an audience the same way, with no shortcuts and no permission. Giving them a stage wasn’t a hard decision; it felt obvious.”

The Line-Up Did the Talking

Lil Qhid, JDess, Coblaze, Dhrey, Suurshi and Victor Collins each took the stage with something to prove and no label machinery behind them to do the proving.

What connected the sets wasn’t genre. It was the sound of artists who built whatever audience they have themselves: Audiomack uploads, Instagram Lives, rooms smaller than this one. You could hear it in how they performed, like people who’d finally been handed a room big enough to say what they’d been saying all along.



Why a Room Like This Matters Right Now

Nigerian music is having its biggest global moment yet, and the machinery around it has never been more selective. The playlists, the label deals, the sync placements move fast, and they move around a small number of names.

The sound keeps coming from somewhere else: artists working on their own terms, with no A&R sign-off, who get discovered eventually, usually long after the people in rooms like Bature already knew. That’s the gap Indie Nights Live is built for. Not a showcase, not a talent hunt. A proper stage, with proper production, for artists who earned an audience without being handed one.

This is the argument for platforms like this existing at all: independent music doesn’t need more praise; it needs infrastructure. It’s also why the Jack Daniel‘s partnership fits so naturally here: a brand that has done things its own way since 1866, choosing to enable the room rather than the noise around it.



Chapter One of Six



Indie Nights Live runs monthly through December, with a new line-up each edition, so the artists playing at chapter four or five could be names you’re hearing everywhere by this time next year. Chapter Two lands on the 30th of August.

Indie Nights Live is created and curated by @AfroVibesAfrica and @IndieNightLagos in partnership with @JackDaniels_NG. Please drink responsibly. 18+.

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