Afrojazz Fest Pioneered by Koye: A Global Celebration of African Culture and Music

AfroJazz Fest was born from a vision: to celebrate the opulence of African culture and music, harmonizing the enduring essence of jazz with the dynamic rhythms of Afrobeat. Under the guidance of “Africa’s Greatest Showman”, Koye Adeniyi (also known as Koyesax), the festival has evolved into a distinctive platform that unites generations, champions creative expression, and propels African music onto the global stage.

In December 2024, AfroJazz Fest hosted its third edition in Lagos, a city that has always been at the heart of African music and culture. Following a wildly successful summer show in London that featured acts like Koye, Kwitee, Elio Rojas, Toniverse and D’Krieton, the Lagos edition brought the festival back to where it all began.

The crowd was as diverse as the music itself. From older jazz aficionados soaking in soulful melodies to younger fans exploring alternative sounds, everyone came together to celebrate the magic of AfroJazz. The atmosphere was electric, and the connections were undeniable.

The night featured show-stopping performances from some of Africa’s finest talents. Headliners like Koye, Made Kuti, Dotti The Deity, Etuk Ubong and Yinka Davies took the stage, along with emerging stars Cef Ashanta, Rebecca Winter, Dap The Contract, and The Folks Music. Held at the iconic Bature Brewery, the festival turned into a night of dancing, dining, and unforgettable memories.

AfroJazz Fest isn’t just about the music; it’s about creating a space where culture, talent, and innovation come together. Over the years, the festival has carved out a special place in the entertainment industry, celebrating the depth of African heritage while bringing people together across borders and generations.

The festival’s success wouldn’t have been possible without its incredible sponsors. Jameson Nigeria, Wema Bank, Mixta Africa, Custodian Investment, Skystone Capital, Fidelity Bank, Bature Brewery, Growth Bow Solutions, Pasture Travels & Tours, and other partners played vital roles in making the event a resounding success.

AfroJazz Fest continues to inspire, connect, and celebrate African excellence, one show at a time. Whether it’s Lagos, London, or beyond, the festival leaves its mark as a celebration of music, culture, and unity.

In 2025, AfroJazz Fest will embark on another journey, returning bigger and better than ever, with performances in Lagos, London, and other exciting locations that will soon be revealed. Stay connected with AfroJazz Fest on Instagram by following @afrojazzfest and @Koyesax for further highlights and the latest updates

