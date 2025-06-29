Parisi Tour Brings “The Paris Luxury Experience” to Lagos | Get the Scoop

Parisi Tour, a Paris-based destination management company (DMC), hosted an exclusive engagement themed The Paris Luxury Experience at Clubhouse, Landmark Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos, on the 18th of June, 2025. The event brought together key stakeholders, including travel consultants, high-net-worth individuals, travel content creators, travel enthusiasts and potential partners to explore the company’s offering of curated and immersive Paris travel experiences tailored to discerning African travellers.

The initiative is part of Parisi Tour’s broader strategy to engage the Nigerian market and promote premium access to Paris’s iconic and cultural destinations through customised travel packages. The event served as a networking opportunity and an introduction to how the brand curates unique itineraries that combine cultural exploration, luxury, and local expertise.

Attendees included notable figures in the travel and media space, such as Angel Obasi, Tennie Oyewole, Favour Onyeoziri, Iremide, Sam and Bisola Otigba, Damilola Dawson, Grandprince Ita, Funke Ogunkoya, Lawal Hardcore, and Temilola Balogun.

In his address, Quentin Guellec, CEO of Parisi Tour, underscored the company’s commitment to creating high-value travel experiences tailored to the evolving preferences of modern travellers.

“At Parisi Tour, we recognise that today’s travellers seek more than just destinations; they want meaningful and personalised experiences. Our packages go beyond standard itineraries, offering immersive access to major landmarks and lesser-known locations across Paris that will help you create long-lasting memories,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Yannick Leroyer, Head of Communication at Parisi Tour, expressed his enthusiasm about deepening connections with Nigerian travellers.

“We’re truly excited and look forward to seeing more Nigerians exploring Paris through Parisi Tour. Nigerians are well-travelled and experience-driven individuals, and we are committed to providing them with seamless access to authentic, high-quality Parisian experiences,” he said.

The Paris Luxury Experience offered guests an overview of how Parisi Tour merges seamless logistics with cultural immersion, from private museum tours and historic site visits to curated gastronomic experiences and exclusive transportation options. Attendees were introduced to the company’s operational model and strategic positioning within the experiential tourism segment, where demand is increasingly driven by customisation, authenticity, and elevated service delivery.

