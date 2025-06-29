Connect with us

Events Promotions

Parisi Tour Brings “The Paris Luxury Experience” to Lagos | Get the Scoop

Events Music Promotions

Olamide Unveils "Olamidé" at Star-Studded Breakfast & Coffee Listening Event in Lagos

Culture Events News Promotions

Ilorin Durbar 2025: Celebrating Culture, Heritage, and Community—Brands Welcomed to Join the 2026 Legacy

Events Promotions

Kids Tech Fest 2025: Inside Africa’s First Global AI Summit for Children with over 5000 in attendance

Events Promotions

Benin City Showed Up Big for Jameson City Takeover

Events Promotions

A Night of Honour and Legacy of Impact: Enjoy highlights from the 2025 CIoD Nigeria Biennial Lecture

Events Promotions

Pepsodent Targets 2.7m Pupils in 2025 Oral Health Campaign

Events Promotions

Maltina celebrates Culture, Heritage, and Friendship with Indigenes at Durbar 2025

Events Promotions

Young Stars Win Big On Konga 103.7FM: Get the Scoop

Events News Promotions

Africa to The World: How Woof Studios Redefined Global Storytelling at Cannes Lions 2025

Events

Parisi Tour Brings “The Paris Luxury Experience” to Lagos | Get the Scoop

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Parisi Tour, a Paris-based destination management company (DMC), hosted an exclusive engagement themed The Paris Luxury Experience at Clubhouse, Landmark Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos, on the 18th of June, 2025. The event brought together key stakeholders, including travel consultants, high-net-worth individuals, travel content creators, travel enthusiasts and potential partners to explore the company’s offering of curated and immersive Paris travel experiences tailored to discerning African travellers.

The initiative is part of Parisi Tour’s broader strategy to engage the Nigerian market and promote premium access to Paris’s iconic and cultural destinations through customised travel packages. The event served as a networking opportunity and an introduction to how the brand curates unique itineraries that combine cultural exploration, luxury, and local expertise.

Attendees included notable figures in the travel and media space, such as Angel Obasi, Tennie Oyewole, Favour Onyeoziri, Iremide, Sam and Bisola Otigba, Damilola Dawson, Grandprince Ita, Funke Ogunkoya, Lawal Hardcore, and Temilola Balogun.

In his address, Quentin Guellec, CEO of Parisi Tour, underscored the company’s commitment to creating high-value travel experiences tailored to the evolving preferences of modern travellers.

“At Parisi Tour, we recognise that today’s travellers seek more than just destinations; they want meaningful and personalised experiences. Our packages go beyond standard itineraries, offering immersive access to major landmarks and lesser-known locations across Paris that will help you create long-lasting memories,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Yannick Leroyer, Head of Communication at Parisi Tour, expressed his enthusiasm about deepening connections with Nigerian travellers.

“We’re truly excited and look forward to seeing more Nigerians exploring Paris through Parisi Tour. Nigerians are well-travelled and experience-driven individuals, and we are committed to providing them with seamless access to authentic, high-quality Parisian experiences,” he said.

The Paris Luxury Experience offered guests an overview of how Parisi Tour merges seamless logistics with cultural immersion, from private museum tours and historic site visits to curated gastronomic experiences and exclusive transportation options. Attendees were introduced to the company’s operational model and strategic positioning within the experiential tourism segment, where demand is increasingly driven by customisation, authenticity, and elevated service delivery.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php