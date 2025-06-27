Olamide Unveils “Olamidé” at Star-Studded Breakfast & Coffee Listening Event in Lagos

Nigerian music icon Olamide Adedeji, widely celebrated as “Baddo”, hosted an exclusive breakfast listening session on Thursday, June 19, 2025, to unveil his highly anticipated eleventh studio album, Olamidé.

The intimate event, held at a luxury venue in Lagos, was produced in partnership with The Breakfast Club, an exciting platform that curates unique early-day breakfast and music experiences, and is one to watch on the Lagos social scene.



A Morning of Music, Culture, and Connection

Guests were treated to a first and immersive physical listening of Olamidé featuring standout tracks like “Indika” (with Dr Dre & Spinall), “99” (with Asake, Seyi Vibez, Young Jonn, and Daecolm), “LuvaLuvah” (To mention a Few).

Produced by hitmakers including Eskeez, Semzi, Yung Willis, and Spinall, the album reflects Olamide’s evolving artistry, blending Afrobeats, street-hop, and global sounds into a bold sonic statement.



Family, Friends & Colleagues grace the event.

Adding to the warmth of the occasion, Olamide’s wife and children were present, making it a truly personal celebration. The event drew notable figures. From music, sports, and entertainment, including Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface, football legend Obafemi Martins, and fellow artists Fireboy DML, Odumodublvck, Lil Kesh, DO2DTUN, Toolz, ID Cabasa, and Elozonam.

Key influencers, media personalities, and industry stakeholders round off the guest list, creating a vibrant cross-section of Nigeria’s creative community.



Powered by The Breakfast Collective Club (TBC)

The partnership with The Breakfast Club helped shape the event’s fresh, morning-centric vibe, blending good music, great company, and signature breakfast and coffee experiences that set the tone for a new kind of listening event in Lagos.

It’s a collaboration that signals The Breakfast Club as a fresh force in the city’s lifestyle and entertainment space.



A Social Media Moment

Hosted by Bisola Aiyeola & VJ Adam, highlights from the event were posted across social platforms, with guests sharing snippets of performances, heartfelt speeches, and the dynamic atmosphere that defined the morning.

Olamide described Olamidé as “a project from the heart”, “a celebration of where I’ve been, where I am, and where I’m going.”

Olamidé is now streaming across major platforms, with a formal album launch.

Concert and international tour dates to be announced soon.

With backing from YBNL Nation and Empire, the album is making waves globally.





Sponsored Content