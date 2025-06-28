Connect with us

Nathaniel Bassey’s “Dancing Around Medley” Is a Praise Party in Motion | Watch Video

“Dancing Around Medley” by Nathaniel Bassey is your next faith-fuelled dance anthem, straight from the Hallelujah Challenge and filled with spirit-lifting joy.
If you’ve missed previous editions of the Hallelujah Challenge, not to worry, this new moment of praise is sure to bless you, and may even have you revisiting past editions. Nathaniel Bassey has just released a new sound titled “Dancing Around Medley.”

A joyful medley of high praise, this track draws inspiration from Psalm 149:3, which says, “Let them praise his name with dancing and make music to him with timbrel and harp.”

“Dancing Around Medley” was birthed during one of the Hallelujah Challenge sessions and carries a spirit of childlike, pure, and wholehearted worship, where dance becomes the language of praise. Here, dancing means turning, whirling, and spinning with joyful admiration unto God.

But what makes this sound especially powerful is its prophetic nature, explains Nathaniel Bassey. “As we dance before God, even in the face of battles, adversaries and challenges, the God of our praise, who makes Judah His sanctuary begins to turn things around for good. Hallelujah!”

Listen to the soundtrack and watch the music video below.

