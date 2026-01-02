Nathaniel Bassey Releases “The Glory of His Presence” to Start the New Year

The year is still new, and Nathaniel Bassey has already offered worshippers a way to step into 2026 with intention. Today, the second day of the new year, the gospel minister released “The Glory of His Presence,” an album designed to accompany listeners through the early days of the year and beyond.

Rather than positioning the project as something to rush through, Nathaniel describes the album as a companion—music to return to in moments of prayer, reflection, and stillness. According to him, the presence of God rests on the work in a way that is both tangible and undeniable, making it less about background listening and more about creating space to worship. His invitation is simple: stream it, soak in it, and share.

One of the standout moments on the album comes with track four, “Glory to the Lamb.” Running for over 20 minutes, the song unfolds slowly, taking listeners on a journey centred on the finished work of Christ on the Cross. Nathaniel has shared that recording the track was not straightforward, as the atmosphere in the room was heavy with worship, making it difficult at times to continue.

It’s the kind of song that asks you to listen all the way through, without rushing, and with full attention. He even advises caution when listening while driving, noting how immersive the experience can be. The accompanying video, he adds, carries that same intensity.

Watch the video below