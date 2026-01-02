Connect with us

Nathaniel Bassey Releases "The Glory of His Presence" to Start the New Year

Adekunle Gold Receives Plaque for Historic Sold-Out Show at Renovated National Theatre

Wizkid Joins Gunna Onstage for Surprise Performance at Detty December Fest

Ayra Starr Shut Down Cotonou With Her Performance and This All-White Look

Beyoncé Joins the Billionaire Ranks After Success of Cowboy Carter Tour

Surprise Performances by Tems and Odumodu Blvck Light Up Palmwine Music Festival Lagos

Tems And Odumodu Blvck Make Surprise Appearances At Palmwine Music Festival Lagos, Powered By Legend Extra Stout

Adekunle Gold & Simi Are Expecting Another Baby!

Experience Wizkid Live In Lagos From The Front Row At PartyVerse’s Golden Circle

Fela Anikulapo-Kuti to Be Honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Grammys

Nathaniel Bassey Releases “The Glory of His Presence” to Start the New Year

Nathaniel Bassey releases The Glory of His Presence, a new album that arrives at the start of the year with a focus on worship and devotion.
Published

9 hours ago

 on

The year is still new, and Nathaniel Bassey has already offered worshippers a way to step into 2026 with intention. Today, the second day of the new year, the gospel minister released “The Glory of His Presence,” an album designed to accompany listeners through the early days of the year and beyond.

Rather than positioning the project as something to rush through, Nathaniel describes the album as a companion—music to return to in moments of prayer, reflection, and stillness. According to him, the presence of God rests on the work in a way that is both tangible and undeniable, making it less about background listening and more about creating space to worship. His invitation is simple: stream it, soak in it, and share.

One of the standout moments on the album comes with track four, “Glory to the Lamb.” Running for over 20 minutes, the song unfolds slowly, taking listeners on a journey centred on the finished work of Christ on the Cross. Nathaniel has shared that recording the track was not straightforward, as the atmosphere in the room was heavy with worship, making it difficult at times to continue.

It’s the kind of song that asks you to listen all the way through, without rushing, and with full attention. He even advises caution when listening while driving, noting how immersive the experience can be. The accompanying video, he adds, carries that same intensity.

Watch the video below

