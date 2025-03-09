From Despair to Hope: Victoria Orenze & Nathaniel Bassey’s ‘Far Beyond’ Paints a Powerful Vision

Connect with us

Victoria Orenze and Nathaniel Bassey’s ‘Far Beyond’ is a powerful gospel anthem of hope, strength, and gratitude.

2 hours ago

Exhausted by the state of the economy and politics? Weary from waiting on God for a miracle or an answered prayer? Just tired of everything and on the verge of giving up?

Victoria Orenze has a message for you: Don’t give up.

In her latest music video for ‘Far Beyond,’ featuring renowned gospel minister and pastor Nathaniel Bassey, Victoria Orenze delivers a powerful song of hope, strength, and thanksgiving. ‘Far Beyond’ is a reminder that God’s blessings often exceed our expectations, even when we least expect them.

The video paints a striking picture of reality. Victoria Orenze and Nathaniel Bassey are seen watching the news, witnessing the challenges Nigerians face—#EndSARS protests, corruption, economic hardship, and more. Scenes of everyday struggles reflect the weight many carry. But then, a shift happens. The scenes transform, the future looks brighter, the economy improves, unity replaces division, and the country thrives.

Through this song, Victoria Orenze and Nathaniel Bassey remind us that no matter how tough things seem, God is still working.

Watch the video below.

